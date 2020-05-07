State health officials announced 204 new cases of the novel coronavirus in New Mexico and three additional deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
The state now has 4,493 confirmed coronavirus cases, with numbers continuing to surge in McKinley and San Juan counties, where an outbreak has taken a heavy toll on Native American communities. McKinley County reported an additional 65 cases Thursday, and San Juan reported 77.
The three new deaths, which bring the state's total to 172, were a man in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of Genesis HealthCare's Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque. A man in his 50s and a man his 80s, both from McKinley County, also died. The 80-year-old was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.
So far, 760 people in the state have been hospitalized for COVID-19, including 197 patients currently being treated; 1,125 people have recovered from the illness.
