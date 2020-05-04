State health officials announced Monday the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus has surpassed 4,000, with 186 new positive test results.
Five more people in New Mexico have died from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, the Governor's Office said in a news release. The total number of deaths in the state is 156.
The new deaths include a woman in her 70s from Bernalillo County; two men from McKinley County, one in his 50s and one in his 70s; a man in his 60s from San Juan County; and a man in his 60s from Sandoval County.
The newly confirmed cases, which bring the total number in the state to 4,031, include 89 in McKinley County and 47 in San Juan County, where an outbreak has devastated the Navajo Nation.
There was one new case reported in Santa Fe County, which has a total of 108.
McKinley County, in comparison, has 1,233; Bernalillo County, with 24 new cases, has 944; and San Juan County has 781. Sandoval County, with 421 cases, has the fourth-highest number in the state. Nearly 88 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in New Mexico have been in those four counties, and more than 55 percent of the people in the state who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus are Native American, according to state data.
There have been 667 hospitalizations of New Mexico patients with COVID-19, including 181 current hospitalizations. The state said 842 patients have recovered from the illness.
The headline is wrong. There are 3033 cases after subtracting recovered cases and deaths from the 2 month running total.
