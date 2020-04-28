New Mexico health officials announced 153 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, including a total of 88 in hard-hit McKinley and San Juan counties in the state's northwest corner.
The state also said six more New Mexicans have died from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 110. Three of the new deaths — a man in his 30s and two women in their 80s — were from McKinley County. A man in his 90s from San Juan County also died. He was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington, which has had an outbreak of COVID-19. At least 10 residents of the facility have died from the illness, according to state reports.
A woman in her 70s from Bernalillo County, who was a resident of Genesis HealthCare's Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque, also died, along with a man in his 80s from Bernalillo County.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the state is 2,974. Previously reported numbers included one case each in McKinley and Santa Fe counties determined to be duplicates, state officials said in a news release.
Four new cases were reported Tuesday in Santa Fe County, which has had 98 so far and no deaths.
Bernalillo, with a total of 738 cases and 35 deaths, had 44 new ones Tuesday. Its caseload is second only to McKinley County, which has 820 total cases, including 43 new ones, and 15 deaths. San Juan County has 508 cases and reported 45 new positive results Tuesday; 36 patients in the county have died.
There are 157 patients now hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state.
It'd be nice to know how all the 30 year olds are dying.
Maybe someone from their family will speak up for all concerned.
What treatments are working for doctors ?
Harvard study shows NM can open May 1, has sufficient testing capacity for case load:
https://www.statnews.com/2020/04/27/coronavirus-many-states-short-of-testing-levels-needed-for-safe-reopening/
