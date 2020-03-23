CLOSED
Through April 10: The New Mexico Department of Health has ordered the closing of all theaters, including movie theaters, as well as recreational facilities, health clubs, spas, flea markets and indoor shopping malls. Restaurants, bars, breweries, eateries and other food establishments must close to dine-in customers; takeout and home delivery are permitted.
Places that are exempt from the public health emergency order and may remain open include grocery stores and pharmacies, shelters, courthouses, banks, correction and detention facilities, hospitals and other health care facilities, and places of worship during regular hours.
The order generally prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people “in a single room or connected space but does not include a typical business environment.”
Through March 27: The permitting lobby in Santa Fe City Hall Land Use Department. No new permits, amendments or revisions will be accepted or issued. This notice will be updated public health restrictions modified, santafenm.gov.
Through March 29: Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino.
Through March 31: House of Eternal Return, Meow Wolf, meowwolf.com.
Through March 31: The Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian, Museum Hill, wheelwright.org.
Through April 2: The Santa Claran Hotel and Casino in Española, santaclaran.com.
Through April 3: All state museums, historic sites, parks and cultural institutions.
Through April 3: State government buildings and leased state offices, except those, such as the Motor Vehicle Division, that provide direct services.
Through April 5: Pasatiempo, Consuelo, Luisa, MEG senior meal sites; city of Santa Fe; call Meals on Wheels at 505-955-4700.
Through April 6: Santa Fe Children’s Museum, santafechildrensmuseum.org.
Through April 6: Girls Inc.
Through April 6: Vista Grande Public Library in Eldorado.
Through April 7: The Museum of Encaustic Art and Encaustic Art Institute, Santa Fe, moeart.org.
Through April 9: Ghost Ranch, Abiquiú, No public access to museums, tours, trail rides, hiking, camping or overnight stays, ghostranch.org.
Through April 14: El Rito Public Library.
Through May 10: Glorieta Adventure Camps conference center, Glorieta, glorieta.org.
Until further notice: All local Social Security offices will be closed to the public for in-person service but will continue to provide critical services over the phone. Online services remain available at socialsecurity.gov.
Until further notice: The five national forests in New Mexico, including the Santa Fe National Forest, on March 23 began closing developed recreation sites. Although the closure affects campgrounds, day-use sites, restrooms and other developed recreation facilities, the vast majority of the forests will still be available to visitors who want to spend time outdoors; https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/santafe/home.
Until further notice: The North Central Regional Transit District will suspend or modify eight of its 29 "blue bus" routes beginning March 25. Suspended routes are: 290 Edgewood, 305 Taos Express, 400 Los Alamos. Modified routes include 260 La Cienega, 270 Turquoise Trail, 280 Eldorado and 350 UNM Taos will each operate on a demand request ride basis from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., the 800 Angel Fire route which will operate Monday through Friday only, no weekend service. Riders on these routes needing service can call at least 24 hours in advance to schedule pick-up. The scheduled ride will only provide for pickups and drop-offs at designated stops along the existing route, www.ncrtd.org.
Until further notice: SITE Santa Fe, sitesantafe.org.
Until further notice: Georgia O’Keeffe Museum and all O’Keeffe Museum sites, Santa Fe and Abiquiú, okeeffemuseum.org.
Until further notice: UNM-Los Alamos campus buildings are closed and all operations will be handled remotely using phone, email and online technology.
Until further notice: Santa Fe County Fairgrounds, santafecountynm.gov.
Until further notice: Kitchenality, the Kitchen Angels resale store, kitchenangels.org.
Until further notice: Pojoaque baseball fields closed and all scheduled events canceled.
Until further notice: Bandelier National Monument Visitor Center; all ranger-led programs suspended. Trails remain open and park staff are onsite to provide information, nps.gov.
Until further notice: Tesuque Casino, tesuquecasino.com.
Until further notice: Form & Concept and Zane Bennett Contemporary Art, Santa Fe, formandconcept.center; zanebennettgallery.com.
Until further notice: Art House, Carl & Marilynn Thoma Art Foundation, thomafoundation.org.
Until further notice: Santa Fe Spirits tasting rooms closed for cocktails and tours, but distillery open for bottle sales Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7505 Mallard Way, santafespirits.com.
Until further notice: Hotel Santa Fe, hotelsantafe.com.
Until further notice: Inn on the Alameda.
Until further notice: Modern General and Vinaigrette, Santa Fe and Albuquerque, moderngeneralfeedandseed.com and viniagretteonline.com.
Until further notice: Historic Santa Fe Foundation, El Zaguán, historicsantafe.org.
Closed for the season: Ski Santa Fe, Taos Ski Valley, Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort, Pajarito Mountain and Enchanted Forest Cross Country Ski Area.
POSTPONED
March 20: Conversations: Reimagining the Future of Midtown Santa Fe, Santa Fe Art Institute, sfai.org.
March 27: The Garden exhibition by Bretta C. Walker, Photo-eye Bookstore and Project Space, photoeye.com/bookstore.
April 1-4: Third Annual Tamaya Horse Rehabilitation Fundraiser, Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, tamayahorserehab.com.
April 4: A Santa Fe Remembrance: Barbara and Ed Okun, Gerald Peters Contemporary, gpgallery.com.
April 4: Annual Dinner & Auction, ARTsmart, La Fonda on the Plaza, ARTsmartNM.org.
April 4-5: Art of Home Tour with Keller Williams Santa Fe, ARTsmart, ARTsmartNM.org.
April 4-5: Gerald Clay Memorial Basketball Fundraiser, Fitness Education Center, sfcc.edu.
April 9: Fourth annual New Mexico Writers Dinner, La Fonda on the Plaza, nmwriters.org.
April 16, 18, 19: Bowl For Kids’ Sake, fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region, The Alley and Cities of Gold, bbbsmountainregion.org.
April 16-19: Cuentos para la Aldea, Teatro Paraguas, teatroparaguas.org.
April 18: Keep Santa Fe Beautiful’s Great American Spring Clean Up Day, keepsantafebeautiful.org.
April 23-26: AXEL, Cirque du Soleil, Santa Ana Star Center, santaanastarcenter.com.
April 24: Alfonso Barrera: Mesoamerican Bestiary exhibition, Hecho a Mano, postponed until fall, hechoamano.org
June 16: Antiques Roadshow, Museum Hill, pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/ontour.
Through April 9: Southwest Seminars, southwestseminars.org.
RESCHEDULED
Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra & Chorus and WildEarth Guardians present Hope For The Planet, May 30, santafesymphony.org.
New Mexico Actors Lab, 2020-21 season rescheduled: Shining City, June 4–21; The Children, July 9–26; The Cradle Will Rock, Aug. 13–30; Reasons to Be Pretty, Sept. 10–27; nmactorslab.com.
Santa Fe Pro Musica: Borromeo String Quartet (to be rescheduled for early summer); The Creation (spring 2021); Tom O’Connor Celebration (next season); sfpromusica.org.
CANCELED
March 21: Opening events and public programs (in March), Displaced, SITE Santa Fe, sitesantafe.org.
March 26-28: 3 X 3: Three New Plays by Talia Pura, Teatro Paraguas Second Space, teatroparaguas.org.
March 29: Capital High School Student Exhibition, Kay Contemporary Art, ARTsmart, ARTsmartNM.org.
March 31: Winter Lecture Series, El Rancho de las Golondrinas, golondrinas.org.
April 1: First Wednesday Lecture by Rob Martinez, Friends of History, New Mexico History Museum, museumfoundation.org.
April 3: Tropical Fetish exhibit by Juan Herrera, Foto Forum Santa Fe, fotoforumsantafe.com.
April 7, 14, 16, 21: Spanish Colonial Days, El Rancho de las Golondrinas, golondrinas.org.
April 10: Poulenc Trio, Los Alamos Concert Association, Duane W. Smith Auditorium, losalamosconcert.org.
April 21: “Keith Recker, Into the Blue: Ancient Origins of the Pantone Color of the Year,” International Folk Art Market and TOKo Santa Fe with SITE Santa Fe, SITE Santa Fe, folkartmarket.org.
April 24-26: Ty Murray Invitational, Professional Bull Riders event, Dreamstyle Arena at the Pit, Albuquerque.
April 28-29: PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” performances at the Santa Ana Star Center.
May 3: Sweet Potato Kicks the Sun, Santa Fe Opera, Lensic Performing Arts Center, santafeopera.org.
May 8: Sweet Potato Kicks the Sun, Santa Fe Opera, African American Performing Arts Center, Albuquerque, santafeopera.org.
Through April 3: Rail Runner Express passenger train service, riometro.org.
Through April 4: All concerts, AMP, ampconcerts.org.
Through April 5: City government public meetings, advisory board meetings and subcommittees are canceled, with the exception of the City Council, Finance Committee, Public Works and Public Utilities. For the latter group, special arrangements are in development to provide video or phone conferencing alternatives for participation, santafenm.gov.
Through April 5: Classes and activities, recreation centers and city libraries, santafenm.gov.
Through April 6: The Institute of American Indian Arts campus and the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, Santa Fe, iaia.edu.
Through April 6: All studio classes and programming, Wise Fool New Mexico, wisefoolnm.org.
Through April 15: All programs, events and concerts, Meow Wolf, meowwolf.com.
Through April 30: All in-person public events, School for Advanced Research, sarweb.org.
Through April 30: All Museum of New Mexico Foundation member events, museum foundation.org.
Through April 30: All public programming, Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian, wheelwright.org.
Until further notice: All events at Op.Cit. Books in DeVargas Center. Store remains open; access through external door off back parking lot, opcit.com.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department district offices statewide. Santa Fe district: 505-827-0920. Online services at tax.newmexico.gov.
Santa Fe Animal Shelter asks that individuals interested in adopting an animal visit SFHumaneSociety.org to see available animals, then call 505-983-4309, extension 1610, to set up an appointment.
U.S. Department of Agriculture service centers in New Mexico will continue to be open for business by phone appointment only. Producers can find service center phone numbers at farmers.gov/service-center-locator.
Blue Rain Gallery, Santa Fe, blueraingallery.com.
Chiaroscuro Contemporary Art, chiaroscurosantafe.com.
Charlotte Jackson Fine Art, Santa Fe, charlottejacksobn.com.
Edition One Gallery, editiononegallery.com.
Evoke Contemporary, Santa Fe, evokecontemporary.com.
Foto Forum, fotoforumsantafe.com
Gebert Contemporary, Santa Fe, gebertcontemporary.com.
Hecho a Mano, Santa Fe, hechoamano.org.
Monroe Gallery of Photography, Santa Fe, www.monroegallery.com
Photo-eye Gallery, Santa Fe, photoeye.com/gallery.
Tai Modern, Santa Fe, taimodern.com.
For the latest on postponements, cancellations and closures, go to santafenewmexican.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.