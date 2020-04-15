Matt Segura says he is thankful his roofing business is still operating.
But it also means his crew at Southwest Spray Foam has had to adapt to a COVID-19 world in which meeting customers face to face and employees working side by side is strongly discouraged. And trying to work through something as simple as a runny nose or a cough — once just part of the job — is frowned upon.
“There is just an added awareness, and what may have been at one point just a headache or the sniffles, we’re taking extremely seriously,” Segura said. “We’re making sure we don’t overlook things that we might have overlooked before.”
On Thursday, the National Association of Home Builders and the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association urge members and all construction companies to halt work for at least 10 minutes to educate workers on how to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus while on the job.
Miles Conway, executive officer for the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association, said the group has been aggressive in adopting recommended guidelines to ensure workers’ safety. An association meeting March 26 helped develop a plan many firms have abided by since then.
According to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's public health order, most construction businesses are considered essential. Conway said the industry wants to keep it that way by emphasizing the need for social distancing and the sanitization of gloves and tools.
“It’s a very heavy responsibility, and everyone recognized it immediately that we have to do this right,” Conway said. “We have to be working as safe as possible or else nobody can be at work. Mistakes will be made, infections will be spread and the governor would have to revisit that order.”
The goal of Thursday's session is to reemphasize social-distancing measures, such as how employees carry equipment and materials while still adhering to the recommended 6-foot distance between each other. Another point of emphasis: sanitizing the workplace, from wiping down tools after use to disinfecting gloves twice a day during a shift.
Even something as simple as crews maintaining their distance during lunch can go a long way toward reducing the chances of spreading the virus among workers.
The COVID-19 outbreak also impacted customer service functions, officials said. Brandon Snoy, the chief operations officer of Palo Santo Designs, said working with customers on remodeling or repair projects usually involves phone calls or video chats. Projects that involve different trades often lead to teams working at separate times to limit the number of people in a house or business.
Snoy added companies have to determine what projects are essential to complete and which ones are less timely and can wait.
“It’s created a new layer of added challenges as far as how we schedule and orchestrate repairs or remodels,” Snoy said. “It’s a much slower and less effective process, having one trade in at a time.”
Snoy and Segura both said their companies have not lost an employee to the virus, and they feel the measures they took have helped. Snoy added the national and local homeowners and trade associations helped guide decisions at an early stage to make the workplace safe.
“The National Association of Home Builders has been really progressive with sharing best practices regarding personal safety and the safety of our crews and our clients,” Snoy said. “There has been a nationwide campaign to disseminate information to facilitate the construction industry in a way that is safe and socially responsible.”
