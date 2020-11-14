Maura Fox’s world is 16 paces long and 13 paces wide.
That’s the size of her bedroom. She’s measured it with footsteps.
“I work solely from my bedroom, so my life is now confined to the room I sleep in,” said the Santa Fe journalist and copy editor. “It’s just not an ideal situation where you can go out in the outside world in a way that feels normal.”
The claustrophobia of COVID-19 continues to close in on everyday life in New Mexico, punctuated by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s decision Friday to shut down all but essential businesses in the wake of cresting case counts. Once a frightening but seemingly removed phenomenon — the cases always seemed to be more prevalent in another state, another county or someplace other than here — the autumn surge has seeped deeply into our collective psyche.
And now that COVID-19 is here — an aunt infected here, the death of a friend there, a question about the wisdom of almost every movement everywhere — it has become a shadow from which there is little escape.
For Fox, in her early 20s, the pandemic’s quickening pace has forced a retreat into her Santa Fe home, not far from downtown.
“Everything exists within these four walls, and that can get old fast,” she said of her combined work-living space.
She is not alone in her fatigue or frustration as the crisis barrels toward its ninth month. Even with hope of a vaccine becoming a reality sometime early next year — that will still involve a rollout process that could take months and lead to its own set of challenges — many in New Mexico feel they are caught up in a war against an invisible menace that has changed their lives forever.
And that in turn is making people’s fears and anxiety increasingly bigger, experts say.
“What we have found is that people have different kinds of emotions which make them tired — emotions from loneliness to fear to extreme anxiety to extreme frustration and anger,” said Jagdish Khubchandani, a professor of public health at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces.
Khubchandani has taken part in a number of studies looking at how people are reacting to the pandemic, including one that reports an increase in the purchase of guns and a reliance on sugar. In general, he said, people are sleeping and eating less.
Recent national studies show levels of anxiety and depression have doubled in the United States since before the onset of the pandemic.
One reason may be because people are trapped inside their homes — perhaps the only place they feel safe, said Bruce W. Smith, an associate professor in the psychology department at the University of New Mexico.
“People are sitting at home and not moving around much,” he said. “We’re not used to living that way.
“It’s really confusing and taking a big toll on us. It’s like we are living in a war zone where there is danger everywhere. You don’t see it, but at the same time you have to remind yourself it’s there.”
Masks are one such reminder, he said.
On a mostly deserted downtown Santa Fe street one recent morning, visitor Carie Treadway was wearing one. It’s been a given for a while, she said. The West Virginia counselor wonders if there will ever be a day when COVID-19 no longer interferes with our daily routine.
“I don’t think there’s any end in sight for us,” she said. “Even with a vaccine, COVID is not going away. Even with flu vaccines, the flu is still here. Sadly, I think this is the new normal.”
Others, like Leslie Puckett of Los Alamos, have seen COVID-19 move in next door as it infects neighbors or relatives. Someone in her sister’s family contracted the virus, and though they “made it through,” it’s brought “a bit of a fear factor” to her own life.
Puckett, the mother of two teenagers, said she’s seen her kids’ social and educational world thrown off track.
They’re wondering whatever happened to 2020, she said.
“If I get sick, what would happen to my family?” she asked.
Still, she took her children out Wednesday for a trip to a Santa Fe mall, where the expansive facility looked vacant and abandoned at 10:30 a.m.
It’s the kind outing now highly discouraged — state officials say it’s these kinds of once-innocuous trips that may be leading to community spread — but which might offer a window into the thinking of those who need something, anything, to hold onto.
The mall, said an 18-year-old who would only identify himself as Isiah, offers at least a place to go and find a small sense of comfort and familiarity.
Isiah, his face covered by a large black bandanna, said the pandemic has put a hold on all aspects of his life. He’s taking classes at the Santa Fe Community College, but it’s all online and not like it’s supposed to be — no in-person interactions. Forget trying to meet with a girl, he said — the days of cruising or socializing at parties is over.
“It’s putting a damper on social interaction,” he said. “And after a while, that’s getting to me.”
Every day is “a bit more mentally exhausting,” he said. He knows people who are throwing private parties with more than five people — a violation of the state’s health guidelines during the pandemic — just to reclaim part of their social lives.
“I think people are already going a little crazy,” he said. “There’s gonna be a point where you ask, ‘How much more can people take?’ ”
Finding a focus on something healthy or productive is critical, said Michael Urban, program director for the occupational therapy program at the University of New Haven in Connecticut.
Santa Fe resident Taylor Creighton gets that. He and his wife, Chloe Creighton, kept watchful eyes on their 3-year-old son, Andrew Creighton, as he made repeated trips down the slide at Ragle Park one recent morning. Andrew was laughing, smiling and rushing about like a kinetic cartoon character, oblivious to the pandemic.
To avoid the pandemic as much as possible, Taylor Creighton said his family is staying off the phone, keeping away from the news and avoiding the use of technology as much as possible.
“We get the news — there’s a pandemic,” he said, gesturing to his son. “But he’s 3 years old. We know it’s gonna be a long haul, but he is our main concern.”
A contractor by trade, Creighton said he built his son his own playground in the backyard of the home they are staying at in Santa Fe so he can have an easy-to-access land of creativity and exploration and just be a kid.
“If we can’t do anything normal, he at least needs to have normal play,” he said of his son.
Creighton said his family moved from California two months ago after both the pandemic and the wildfires there went out of control. He said New Mexico seems to have “its head on its shoulders” in terms of reasonable pandemic health measures.
“People around here are at least sensible about all of this,” he said.
Still, despite his desire to bring a sense of peace and play to his son’s life, Creighton said he recently bought his first automatic rifle because of the climate of uncertainty around him.
“There should be no need for that,” he said, shaking his head.
He said he’d like to see the country take on a “World War II mentality, where people who don’t know each other come together for a common cause.”
Otherwise, he said, isolation and fear and doubt will continue to take their toll.
Others look to their faith to help them navigate an uncertain world. Allison and Jim Foster visited the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi on Wednesday. It was open to visitors, though Archbishop John C. Wester said in late October that in-person Mass would be suspended in accordance with the Catholic faith’s concern for the protection of human life.
“Your faith is your faith, but churches help facilitate that,” Allison Foster said, bemoaning the cancellation of services for all denominations.
Still, her Catholic faith helps her maintain balance these days, she said. People need something like that to hold on to during the crisis, she said.
Urban said that with the holidays coming, it’s vital people continue to follow preventive health guidelines while finding some way to make things normal. For example, decorate your house with themes of the season, if that’s what you usually do, he said.
Anyone suffering from anxiety, depression or other emotional and mental ailments should not hesitate to call their doctors for help, he said.
He worries people will allow the growing darkness that comes with winter — to say nothing of the pandemic’s bad news — to further bring them down. The fact that they likely will not be able to celebrate the holiday season as they normally do will cause more stress.
In the safety — or confines — of her room, Fox remains hopeful that an end, a happy one, is in sight.
“But maybe there’s not,” she added. “There might be an element of this that is always with us. I don’t know that we are going to eradicate COVID.”
For now, she said, people are tired of it all.
“We don’t want to do this anymore,” she said. “It’s been the longest year of everyone’s life.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.