ALBUQUERQUE — A prominent New Mexico women’s hospital has been accused by clinicians of separating some Native American women from their newborn babies under a policy designed to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Several health care professionals at Lovelace Women’s Hospital in Albuquerque, who asked that their names not be published, say the institution implemented a secretive policy in recent months to conduct special screenings for pregnant women, based on whether they appeared to be Native American, even if they had no symptoms or were otherwise at low risk for the disease.
The clinicians described the practice as racial profiling.
The hospital screens all arriving patients for COVID-19 with temperature checks and asks them whether they’ve been in contact with people who have the illness. But for soon-to-be moms who appeared to be Native American, there was an additional step, the clinicians said.
Hospital staff would compare the expectant mother’s ZIP code against a list of Native community ZIP codes maintained by the hospital, known informally as the “Pueblos List.” If the pregnant woman’s ZIP code matched one on the list, she was designated as a “person under investigation” for COVID-19, the clinicians said.
Patients who did not appear to be Native American were not subject to further screening based on the ZIP code list, they said.
Lovelace does not use rapid COVID-19 tests, and babies were sometimes born before their mothers’ test results came back from the lab. As a result, the hospital separated Native American newborns from their asymptomatic mothers in at least a half-dozen cases, one clinician said.
The Navajo Nation and several pueblos in New Mexico have recorded some of the highest per capita rates of COVID-19 infection in the nation. But many tribes in the state have not had outbreaks of the illness.
A copy of the Lovelace Pueblos List contains names of tribes next to each of 22 associated ZIP codes; 12 are home to 14 tribes with very few cases, according to state data.
A Lovelace spokeswoman acknowledged screening patients by geography, but she would not confirm a policy based on ZIP codes.
Whitney Marquez wrote in a May 21 email: “Part of our screening process includes identifying and testing patients who reside in high-risk areas such as nursing homes and regional hot spots of COVID-19 cases as recommended” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But CDC guidelines state that only pregnant patients with symptoms or recent high-risk contacts with COVID-19 patients should be treated as suspected cases.
“Regardless of pending test results, pregnant individuals who are asymptomatic at the time of admission and have no history of high-risk contact should not be considered to be suspected cases,” the CDC guidelines note.
In a follow-up email, Marquez said Lovelace’s residential geography screening applied to all patients: “Any patient admitted to the hospital for any reason from a designated hot spot region is tested for COVID-19.”
Health care ethicists said the practice described by the clinicians raises troubling questions about bias, trust and informed patient consent.
Saskia Popescu, a senior infection prevention epidemiologist at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., said such policy decisions wouldn’t make sense from an infection control or epidemiology perspective.
“There is a lot of room for error and a lot of assumptions,” she noted. “You’re assuming their mailing address is where they live, and they’ve been exposed or not exposed based on where they live. It doesn’t match public health guidance.”
Popescu said she understood why the hospital might place someone under investigation if they came from high-risk settings like nursing homes, but she questioned how a case could be made for doing so based on a home ZIP code.
“I don’t really know how well you can make the case that if a mom is asymptomatic, if she is reporting no known exposures to sick people, how you can make the case for keeping that baby … separated,” Popescu said.
The 'Pueblos List'
An internal hospital communication suggests the intent of the Pueblos List was to include all Indian reservations on the ZIP code list. If so, the list is incomplete.
All 19 New Mexico pueblos and the Mescalero Apache tribe are named next to a ZIP code on the list, and the Navajo Nation is named next to five ZIP codes. (Several tribes in the state share ZIP codes.) But missing from the list are the Jicarilla Apache tribe and three outlying Navajo communities: To’hajiilee, Ramah and Alamo. Also missing are numerous ZIP codes in the northwestern part of the state with significant Native populations — and COVID-19 outbreaks.
Marquez declined requests for the hospital's list of “designated hot spot” regions or ZIP codes. She said New Mexico hot spot regions “have been determined by the state Department of Health.”
The state defines COVID-19 geographic hot spots by county, not ZIP codes, Health Department spokesman David Morgan wrote in an email.
Referring to a map on the Health Department’s online COVID-19 dashboard, Human Services Department spokeswoman Jodi McGinnis Porter listed the counties of San Juan, McKinley, Sandoval, Bernalillo and Doña Ana as state-designated hot spots.
Separating babies
Usually, Lovelace officials announce new policies by emailing links to staff. But that was not done in this case. Instead, supervisors read the policy aloud at the beginning of each shift, clinicians said.
One said Native American mothers were given an opportunity to decline separation from their infants.
Another said some staff did not know patients had an option to do so for several weeks in April and May.
Marquez disputed the claim. She said Lovelace provides all patients suspected or confirmed of having COVID-19 with information about the risks of remaining with their newborns. “Some patient[s] opt to keep their baby with them,” she said.
Nicolle Gonzales, a Navajo nurse midwife who worked at Lovelace for two years, said she heard about the ZIP code policy from a colleague at the hospital last month.
Gonzales, who founded and directs the Changing Woman Initiative, a Native American women-led health collaborative in Santa Fe, said informed consent is an important concern for Native American patients. “You know, if you’re a Native person in an all-white setting, how do you speak up for yourself?”
Several Lovelace clinicians voiced concern about newborn separations and delayed breastfeeding.
Ethicists worried about the lingering effects of a policy based on ZIP codes.
It could deter Native Americans from seeking hospital obstetric care, said Ann Mongoven, associate director of health care ethics at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University in California.
“There’s a real concern that this policy could discourage people who absolutely should have hospital births,” she said.
