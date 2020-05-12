ALBUQUERQUE
They all had their reasons for getting in line.
Some are essential workers during the pandemic, such as government employees, retail clerks and medical technicians — those who come in close contact with a lot of people.
Some work for companies with clients who want reassurance their employees are not sick.
Others volunteer to help the elderly and want to make sure they won’t infect vulnerable patients or loved ones.
Over 250 people lined up in vehicles Tuesday at the Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque to take part in a free drive-thru clinic offering a novel coronavirus test to anyone who wants one.
State Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel said in a news release Tuesday the Lovelace initiative is one of several the state is implementing “to provide access to COVID-19 testing to as many persons as possible.”
The state will continue to provide testing for anyone who shows up, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, Kunkel said in the release.
The state has the capacity to run almost 5,200 coronavirus tests a day, Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, said in an email Tuesday. The news release said the state’s goal is to reach 7,500 tests per day.
Melissa Maestas was one of the Albuquerque residents hoping to get tested Tuesday at Lovelace, but she had used nasal spray earlier in the day, which could have affected her test result. She was asked to return Wednesday. Maestas said, “I’d rather know than not know so I can quarantine if I’m positive and do the right thing.”
She said she believes if more coronavirus tests are conducted across New Mexico, the state will have more data to help officials make informed decisions about how to address the virus and when to allow more businesses to reopen. “It’s important we all get tested,” she said. “The more we know about the infection rate, the more we can plan to deal with it.”
Lujan Grisham has made similar statements, repeatedly calling for more testing as the number of confirmed cases in the state continues to grow daily.
As of Tuesday, there were over 5,200 confirmed cases of the virus out of more than 110,000 people tested.
That means about a quarter of a percent of the state’s 2 million residents have the virus. But the governor and leading health officials say the only way to know for sure how many residents are carrying it is to test more people.
Ralph Ortiz, an insurance agent who was getting tested with his daughter, Yvette Madrid, said he likes the idea of expanded testing in the state. “We should be doing plenty more,” he said.
Others in line said they feared they might have contracted the virus and could be unwitting carriers — people who show no symptoms but can still spread COVID-19. “I don’t want to infect other people,” said Yesenia Sergio, who works for the U.S. Postal Service. Some days she feels as if she has symptoms — such as a dry cough, shortness of breath, a fever and muscle aches — and other days, she doesn’t.
“I don’t want to think it’s all in my head,” Sergio said.
Holding free and easy-to-access testing clinics like the drive-thru service at Lovelace will encourage more people to get in line, she said. “I don’t think people are eager to be tested in general,” she added.
Dana Green, a U.S. Air Force veteran, said he was getting tested as a precaution because he recently completed a job in a nursing home in Farmington, where a COVID-19 outbreak has sickened several patients and led to some deaths.
Farmington is one of the hot spots in the states following a devastating outbreak on the Navajo Nation.
Lance Johnson , 51, who runs errands for older friends, said he wasn’t scared of testing positive.
“But if I was in my 70s or 80s, yes,” he said. “Or if I was Navajo and living on the reservation with four or five other family members in a small house — then I’d be terrified.”
One man said if his test result came back positive, he would rent a room in a hotel and avoid everyone he knows. Another man said he was already staying in a hotel, in part because he thought he had some symptoms of COVID-19.
His mother is in her late 80s, the man said, and “it’s best I keep her and my family safe.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.