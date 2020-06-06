Emma Lawrence saw what the COVID-19 pandemic did to the end of her senior year at Santa Fe Preparatory School.
She wasn’t sure if she wanted to live through the chaos and uncertainty again during her freshman year at Smith College in Northhampton, Mass.
Lawrence said she thoroughly researched what she could expect from her first year of college life — from the dormitory situation to the instructional format she might need to use during another wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
In the end, Lawrence opted to take a “gap year,” sitting out a year before enrolling again in 2021, when the picture might be a little clearer.
“I just felt like that was going to be so different with the risks posed by spreading the virus,” said Lawrence, who will be able to maintain scholarships and financial assistance when she enrolls in 2021. “Even the idea of being so far away from home — I don’t have family out there — it would have been just me out there alone, and I was so unsure of if I’d have to come home and how it would really end up working.
“It just didn’t feel right to be on a college campus yet.”
Lawrence, 18, is among many 2020 graduates who are trying to figure out if going to college — particularly out of state — directly out of high school is worth it at a time when many schools have yet to unveil plans for what campus life will look like in the fall.
Some students already missed out on the opportunity to make campus visits to prospective schools in the spring because most of them were shut down.
Story Leonard, director of college counseling at Santa Fe Prep, said the pandemic continues to wreak havoc for the upcoming semester as colleges and universities still are determining if they will conduct normal classroom instruction, opt for a distance-learning-only format or attempt a combination of the two. She added some schools, such as Notre Dame and the University of Southern California, adjusted their fall schedules to start earlier in order to end the semester before Thanksgiving to “beat the second wave” of the virus.
All the while, many universities still require students to meet admission application and tuition deposit deadlines.
And those deadlines are quickly approaching.
“There is a financial imperative,” Leonard said. “The schools are businesses, and many of them need the tuition dollars. So we get into a situation where [the students] want to go, the parents want them to go and the colleges want them to come. Yet nobody knows what really is going to happen.”
Some students blanched at the thought of a distance-learning model, in part because that’s what they dealt with for the final months of high school.
Gonzalo Reyes, a graduating senior at Academy for Technology and the Classics, said he wants to get involved in an ROTC program in college and feels wasting a year away from campus would affect his dream of joining the military. He narrowed his choices to the University of Portland in Oregon and Loyola Marymount University in California, but he wanted to know each school’s approach to the fall.
“I received emails from the University of Portland, and it seemed like they were not concerned with the whole situation,” Reyes said. “It was like, ‘We are trying our best so you can attend school, but pay your tuition deposit as soon as you can.’ ”
Lawrence said she corresponded with several administrators about Smith College’s plan for the fall, but it wasn’t until she talked to an academic counselor that she got an idea of what it might be. She said the school plan calls for classroom instruction, but social-distancing practices will be strongly enforced. To allow for that, larger classes will take place in roomier settings. Also, social-distancing measures on campus will be closely monitored as much as possible, and testing for COVID-19 will be available for students, faculty and staff.
There was an emphasis, meanwhile, on making a decision to defer or make her tuition deposit by June 1.
Yearly tuition at Smith is $79,000, which Lawrence said she’d cover with scholarships and financial assistance.
However, Lawrence said, “it just really seemed like a strange way to start freshman year. It was so uncertain. I don’t think they even know at this point.”
While gap years are common for high school students, Leonard said the caveat is most schools do not allow students to attend in-state schools during the gap. Also, many schools only allow students to take the year off for internships, missions or other community service projects.
Lawrence has an internship lined up with Breakthrough Santa Fe, a program for public school students, to help develop its freshman and sophomore mentorship curriculum.
“They typically work, earn money and travel. That’s the traditional gap year,” Leonard said. “But that worldly experience will help guide them for college when they go back.”
Reyes and Lawrence said the social component is a key part of the college experience, and not getting a chance to meet other students from other parts of the country and the world would diminish it. Reyes said Loyola Marymount has introductory events for freshmen in which they get to meet one another as well as people in the neighborhood, which last year included rapper Snoop Dogg.
“It was crazy to think that we might not be able to attend those events because of the coronavirus,” Reyes said. “There is a concern it is going to ruin a little bit of my college experience.”
Reyes, 18, said his decision to attend Loyola Marymount became much easier thanks to a mass email he received from Executive Vice President and Provost Thomas Poon. It outlined the school’s plan for the fall, which involves classroom instruction through Thanksgiving before transitioning to virtual learning for the final two weeks of the semester. Also, all classrooms will be regularly cleaned with Environmental Protection Agency-approved materials, and all academic buildings will have specific entrances and exits.
Poon also wrote Loyola Marymount will have a plan to respond to students who display symptoms or test positive for COVID-19, as well as for those in close contact with them. That clinched Reyes’ decision, but he knows not every incoming freshman will get that opportunity.
“I think colleges will have a really hard time if they make students pay the same amount of money [to do distance learning] that they do for in-person classes,” Reyes said. “If it’s not cheaper for students to attend remote classes, that is a really bad strategy.”
Not every college-bound student, however, is dealing with those concerns. Justin Reynolds decided before his senior year at Santa Fe High he would take a nontraditional route — going online with Boston’s Berklee College of Music. The catch, though, is he is moving to San Diego next week as his band, The High Vibes, tries to branch out into Southern California.
Reynolds, 18, said one of the advantages of Berklee’s online curriculum at is the ability for students to shape their schedules. He said he will start classes in late September with the goal of earning a degree in music production. Meanwhile, he and his bandmates will work on an album and set up tour dates around Southern California.
“That’s the purpose of it, as a whole: to go out and explore the world and do something different,” Reynolds said. “I didn’t want to fall into the trap of going to college and missing out on that experience. In San Diego, there are about 30,000 college students around there, with the University of San Diego and SDSU [San Diego State University].”
Even nontraditional paths have to conform, though, with the COVID-19 world. Reynolds said that because most venues are not allowed to have large gatherings, he envisions his band won’t play live until 2021.
Still, Reynolds found his own path, which is something his fellow class of 2020 students are trying to navigate.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.