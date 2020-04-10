They city of Santa Fe is requesting donations of homemade masks from the public to help protect city employees and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve had this outpouring of support and people wanting to do something while at home,” said Kyle Mason, the city’s emergency management director.
Donations are being accepted at Fire Station No. 1, 200 Murales Road. Mason said that after collection, the masks will be laundered and bagged for distribution to city staff and first responders. The city also is accepting donations of sealed and unused N95 masks, he said.
“On a general call, first responders are going to be wearing what a city employee or citizen has, these cloth masks,” Mason said. “If the call comes in as a COVID-19 risk, then they will respond with [personal protective equipment] — with gowns, gloves, goggles and an N95 mask.”
The news release asked sewers to check out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for making masks. The city also recommended they watch a video with instructions for sewing a mask with a preferred filter pocket.
The city said the minimum criteria is a double layer of cotton with a thread count higher than 120 rather than a quick-cut T-shirt covering or bandanna covering.
All face coverings should:
- Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face.
- Be secured with ties or ear loops.
- Include multiple layers of fabric.
- Allow for breathing without restriction.
- Be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.
