The city of Santa Fe has extended its COVID-19-related closures and cancellations until May 10.
In a news release, the city cited federal and state guidance to push back the previous deadline, which was Sunday.
In a news release issued Sunday, the city said it will provide all services over the phone or online at www.santafenm.gov as city buildings remain closed.
The city will host all public meetings virtually, posting livestreams on the city's YouTube channel or on Comcast channel 28/928.
The city also changed public comment policy, now requesting petitions from the floor — an open public comment segment on any topic — to be emailed to publiccomment@santafenm.gov by 1 p.m. the day of the meeting, with a subject line "Petitions from the Floor." The comments will be distributed to the City Council or other bodies.
In order to participate in a meeting of the Planning Commission, Historic District Review Board, Early Neighborhood Notification or Archaeological Review Committee, email Noah Berke at nlberke@santafenm.gov.
All three branches of the Santa Fe Public Library — the Main Library, La Farge and Southside — will remain closed. Closures continue at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center, the Fort Marcy Recreation Complex, the Municipal Recreation Complex and the Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe golf course.
All city-sponsored events are canceled through May 10.
City parks and trails remain open, but all users must maintain social distance. All contact sports and gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.