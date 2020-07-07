As the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise, the city of Santa Fe has announced it will delay the scheduled reopening of the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.
Parts of the facility were set to open Monday. However, city officials said in a news release Tuesday they will wait until after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham updates the statewide public health order, which she is expected to do July 15.
The Chavez Center will not open until at least July 20, the city news release said. The opening will depend on whether the governor issues additional business restrictions next week to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Last week, Lujan Grisham said the state would postpone plans to further open the economy until at least July 15. She warned at the time the state could reimpose business restrictions that have been eased, rather than allow more operations to open, if the coronavirus’s spread increased.
The Chavez Center, along with other city fitness centers and pools, closed in March when cases of the virus emerged here.
John Muñoz, the parks and recreation director, said last week the city had no immediate plans to reopen the Fort Marcy or Salvador Perez recreation complexes or Bicentennial Pool. The Salvador Perez Recreation Complex is undergoing a major remodel that is nearing completion.
“While everyone is excited to reopen, we want to wait until after the Governor makes her announcement to see if there are any new or different guidelines or protocols we will need to take into account,” Muñoz said in a statement Tuesday. “With COVID cases continuing to increase, we want to ensure all necessary precautions to stay safe while keeping our community safe are taken.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Yes, we should all reopen and put tables too close together so the economy will not tank and don't actually make visitors quarantine or wear masks but let's not open the Bicentennial pool even==outdoors etc. Who cares about the health of the general population? It is only the homeless that deserve our complete support and attention. Webber and his administration are so hypocritical a maggot would be gagging.
Did you know that the 70K promised to Lifelink so it could train homeless to work as park employees actually benefitted the non profit? From public records request, I am estimating Lifelink gets 40-50 percent of that amount for not ONE year but two. Homeless people were given FIVE hours of work for the most part. How is that training or employing people so that they can become contributing members to our city?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.