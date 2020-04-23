Government agencies across New Mexico are citing the coronavirus pandemic as justification for a range of purchases — from legal services to bulletproof vests to deep cleaning — without following standard procurement protocols.
While local and state government purchases that exceed certain cost thresholds — $20,000 for most goods and services and $60,000 for professional services — require a competitive public bidding process, emergency spending can be expedited because it only requires approval from the state Department of Finance and Administration.
Some of the emergency expenses are directly related to battling the potentially deadly virus. Lincoln County, for instance, is spending about $62,000 on a triage shelter so the Lincoln County Medical Center in Ruidoso can separate people who might have the virus from other patients.
Torrence County intends to enter into a contract with Chisolm Trail RV in Albuquerque to purchase and lease travel trailers to house first responders infected with or exposed to the virus to prevent them from spreading it to family members and others. The total cost of the deal is unclear. But according to records posted on the state’s Sunshine Portal, the county will add a 7 percent fee to the cost of each leased or purchased trailer and a $450 “prep fee.”
Other emergency spending plans are aimed at addressing virus-related fallout.
The state General Services Department is proposing a $40,000 contract with the Albuquerque law firm Freedman Boyd Hollander Goldberg Urias & Ward to defend against legal challenges to emergency orders issued by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The governor has banned mass gatherings and directed businesses deemed “nonessential” to public welfare to close during the pandemic in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Despite the public health concerns, some groups are calling the closures unconstitutional and an overreach of Lujan Grisham’s authority.
The National Rifle Association and an Albuquerque church are among the groups mounting legal challenges.
Documents say the governor’s internal legal staff is too “steeped in COVID-19 response activities” to respond to the “high volume of complaints the governor has received regarding the orders.”
The General Services Department has received approval to pay Clean Harbors Environmental Services Inc. of Albuquerque about $27,000 to clean the PERA Building in downtown Santa Fe after a state employee working there tested positive for the virus in March.
Other agencies also have hired cleaning firms due to coronavirus cases, though it’s unclear if some of the contracts were categorized as emergency spending.
Santa Fe County recently paid AAA Restoration and Construction Services nearly $26,000 to decontaminate the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Santa Fe after a public defender who has regular contact with prosecutors tested positive for the virus, spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said.
The company “fogged the entire building” and “did a biocide wipe down” of surfaces in all common areas over a four-day period, Hart said in an email.
The Public Defender’s Office in Santa Fe, where the infected attorney worked, spent $4,450 cleaning “hard surfaces and common touch areas on all floors,” said Maggie Shepard, a spokeswoman for the statewide Law Offices of the Public Defender.
The Gadsden Independent School District sought approval for a six-month, $50,000 contract with HCV Enterprises to provide “deep cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting during the school closure … to stop the deadly virus being spread quickly to one another.”
The city of Santa Fe has proposed contracts with two nonprofits — a $20,000 deal with the Santa Fe Community Housing Trust and a $40,000 contract with Homewise — to help Santa Fe homeowners avoid foreclosure.
City Affordable Housing Director Alexandra Ladd said the organizations will help homeowners negotiate with lenders for additional time to pay mortgages. In some cases, she said, the nonprofit will act as a fiscal agent and cut a check to the homeowner or lender to keep mortgage payments as current as possible.
Ladd said people seeking mortgage assistance will have to meet certain income criteria to qualify and must provide documentation of their loss of income and financial need.
“We want to avoid the kinds of foreclosures we saw in the last recession,” Ladd said, adding the city might be able to expand the program with federal grant funding if it sees a high demand for the aid.
The state Public Education Department plans to spend about $2 million to help fund before- and after-school programs for at-risk students at five sites in Albuquerque and Truth or Consequences.
Department spokeswoman Nancy Martira said the program normally operates at 92 sites around the state, but only six — including some that offer child care for government workers — are operating during the public schools’ closure.
The department is asking for approval for the spending in part because it expects more families to qualify for the services in the next school year, due to the economic impacts of the pandemic, she said.
“A lot of the money we are requesting now is planning for recovery,” Martira said, “when schools are back open and we are able to physically gather again.”
Sandoval County — which received approval in March to spend $17,500 on 24 personal computers and 12 monitors to allow county employees to work from home — also is trying to prepare for future effects of the virus. The county requested approval to spend up to $27,000 on bulletproof vests and helmets for its fire and rescue personnel, citing a recent incident in which two bullets struck a firehouse.
Asked how the equipment would help the Sandoval County Fire Department address coronavirus-related risks, spokesman Stephen P. Montoya said in an email: “Since the spread of COVID-19, domestic abuse has been on the rise nationally. Keeping our first responders, who are always on the front line safe, is of paramount importance to Sandoval County. This is why an item like bullet proof vests were deemed essential.”
