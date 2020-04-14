Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center is placing 300 employees on temporary leave for up to 90 days, and potentially longer, starting Wednesday, the hospital told its 2,200 workers on Tuesday.
Since mid-March, when the governor announced a public health order asking residents to self-isolate in their homes and requiring many businesses to shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Christus St. Vincent has seen a nearly 35 percent decline in patients at its main hospital and clinics. Its net revenue is down $10 million per month, CEO Lillian Montoya said.
Some employees could be called back to work earlier if patient traffic increases enough, she added.
So far, the number of COVID-19 patients seeking treatment at the hospital have not made up for the loss of other patients choosing to forgo services during the pandemic.
The hospital employees on leave will retain their status, and benefits remain in place, Montoya said. Employees can use available paid time off during the leave if they want to continue receiving pay.
Montoya said decisions on which staff members to temporarily lay off were based on the level of need for their positions, not on the individuals.
Senior management personnel also are taking pay cuts, Montoya said. She did not specify the rates or dollar amounts of the cuts.
This is a developing story.
Seriously??? And the Guv has been telling us we will overload all the hospitals and people will die in the halls for lack of workers and equipment? Something very wrong here.
