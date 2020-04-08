Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center has closed its south-side emergency room indefinitely due to a sharp reduction in patients.
The stand-alone emergency room on Herrera Drive closed Monday, and employees were moved to the hospital's main emergency room to assist in the expected surge in novel coronavirus cases, the hospital said in a statement.
The hospital's Entrada Contenta Health Center, located on the same site, will remain open and continue with normal business hours.
Stay-at-home orders, suspension of elective surgeries and people fearful about being exposed to the virus in medical settings have led to far fewer admissions in hospitals across the state, medical officials said.
Fewer patients has forced Christus St. Vincent to scale back operations in the short term while preparing for a coming wave of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, hospital officials said.
