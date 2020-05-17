ALBUQUERQUE
Finals week for the state’s flagship university usually brings a flurry of activity to every corner of the sprawling 760-acre main campus.
In these times of pandemic, however, everything was unnervingly different.
As she and her husband strolled past the deserted duck pond and the refurbished plaza area in front of Zimmerman Library, heading toward the University of New Mexico’s Student Union, Garnett Stokes was quick to notice just how off things feel these days.
“I regret so many people are missing the springtime at UNM because it’s just a gorgeous campus,” said Stokes, the university’s president for just over two years.
Hired away from the University of Missouri, Stokes was formally installed as the first female president in UNM’s history in 2018. Since then, she’s dealt with the controversy of cutting athleticteams to save money in the athletic department, overseen massive plans for expansion at its Health Sciences Center, and had assembled personnel to map a future that is now as uncertain as perhaps any time in the school’s history.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues, Stokes, 64, said she sees the next several months and years as an opportunity to take the university in a new direction, one that will potentially alter the course of UNM’s mission and shift the foundation of higher education in the state.
“I would say we do see that it’s a chance for us to forge a path that is something that could be cutting edge for higher education, not just here but in the country,” she said.
Exactly what those alterations are is anyone’s guess — Stokes’ included. She still sees UNM expanding its footprint in research and development, as well as medical sciences. But not before negotiating the bumps in the road caused by COVID-19.
“Before this all started, we were already planning to do a big visioning exercise for the future of this university,” she said. “Thinking decades out, what does higher education in New Mexico look like? What is UNM’s place in that? Our minds had already been thinking about: What is the next big thing? What do we do to get there?”
Then came COVID-19. Over her first two years, Stokes made personnel moves to build a staff to conceptualize what’s ahead, but Stokes acknowledges there was no way to predict a health crisis of this magnitude.
The plan has since shifted to the possibility of a student-free campus and online learning. If the current health restrictions are lifted by the Governor’s Office by fall, she said there is a plan in place to create a hybrid course schedule that combines distance learning with regular in-person classes at least once a week.
For now, she said, nothing is off the drawing board.
“This pandemic does force us, you know, force everyone, to have a bit more urgency considering what should we look like and how do we best serve the citizens of New Mexico and our students,” she said.
With the pandemic bringing new and unpredictable news nearly every week, Stokes’ initial hope for the future is as murky as the water she stares into at the duck pond. UNM’s current reality is stark: Enrollment is shrinking, enormous budget cuts are looming, and all plans for the future should be written in pencil rather than carved in stone.
Financial ramifications
Stokes said the state’s special legislative session in June will dictate a number of moves she and the administration can take moving forward. The university’s budget for fiscal year 2021 is $3.316 billion, more than 70 percent of which is tied to the Health Sciences Center.
About $386 million of UNM’s budget comes from state and federal appropriations.
“We know we’re going to go through some serious financial issues,” Stokes said. “Depending on how that unfolds, we may see a real drop in state revenue for some time, but I think there are the longer-term impacts that are much harder to really quantify.”
The university is bracing for a significant cut in state funding and is already planning for a further drop in student enrollment, which was down 7 percent in the fall 2019 semester. The latest head count, according to UNM’s Office of Institutional Analytics, was 21,238 on the main campus in the current semester, approximately 4,000 fewer students than just four years ago.
The decline has led to a $4.2 million shortfall in revenues from tuition, with projections due to the pandemic calling for losses of nearly $50 million across the spectrum of UNM’s academic and medical endeavors as of May 1.
The only area of expansion comes from Health Sciences, whose $2.4 billion annual budget makes the north side of Lomas Boulevard an area of constant growth.
When, or if, the university will return to anything resembling normal is impossible to predict, but Stokes said she has established a soft deadline of midsummer to decide whether the fall semester will begin on time in August.
She said when that decision comes, all others will be much easier.
“But we don’t feel compelled to make any rash choices here,” she said. “The thing is, all universities are pretty much in the same boat, although we are living in different states in which governors are making different decisions about opening or not. But I think clearly there’s serious financial damage in terms of just loss of revenue.”
The administration said there are no plans to cut jobs, institute salary reductions, furlough staff and faculty, or close branch campuses. Its initial reaction has been to place a freeze on spending and keep all nonessential job vacancies open.
Stokes said she is acutely aware of the dire numbers from McKinley County, where the virus rages. UNM has a branch campus in Gallup with an enrollment of about 2,200 students.
“I think it would be a huge loss, for example, for the Gallup campus to close, given the needs of that community and their desire to receive their education close to home,” Stokes said. “It’s hard for me to imagine that we would go in that direction just because it’s such an important role in those communities.”
Social distancing and online learning
Still, sweeping changes are coming. The university’s board of regents recently was asked to consider a future in which on-campus safety precautions might include one-way hallways for foot traffic, protective safety gear for students and staff, and even the nontraditional idea of splitting courses into equal parts online instruction and limited personal interaction.
Stokes said plans for extensive testing and contract tracing also are in place.
Administrators told the regents the challenge of streaming classes via social platforms is actually more cost-intensive than it is to simply hold a class in a traditional on-campus setting. It could, some argued, lead to further budget woes, which in turn may lead to more tuition hikes and increased fees.
What’s more, they added, the fundamental element of college life is significantly altered when a student’s access to peers and educators is restricted.
“It’s not the same,” Stokes said. “Our students tell us over and over again that what they value is the in-person interaction with their professors. We know that given the nature of our student body and where they come from and the experience that they had that it’s especially important.”
In other words, as convenient as it is to stay home and take classes, there’s something lost in not being there in person.
It’s why, for example, the school’s athletic department has begun mandating that its student-athletes take at least one full-time course on the main campus. Most, said UNM men’s basketball coach Paul Weir, do the majority of their schoolwork online.
“No, we want our guys on campus as much as possible,” Weir said. “That’s actually something we’ve strongly encouraged them to do. That’s an essential part of college life, man. If these guys — if all college athletes, really — can have that, then their college experience is that much better, in my opinion.”
But the college experience, at least for the short term, is changing in other places. The massive California state university system — which serves 482,000 students and employs nearly 53,000 faculty and staff — decided last week to conduct most of its fall semester courses online, a move designed to keep students off campuses in the name of promoting social distancing.
It’s a move that could potentially have a ripple effect across the country. Other four-year schools might soon copy that model, turning bustling campuses into virtual ghost towns.
As a research institution, UNM is unlikely to follow the Cal State decision, Stokes said.
“We have different obligations, different aspects to our mission that I think are pretty important for us to consider,” she notes, adding UNM is “really thinking it’ll be a hybrid where perhaps a portion of students in a class meet one day a week and another portion another day, and everything else is online.”
Gaining a historical perspective
UNM’s 131-year history is not immune to events that shaped the world pre-COVID. Its participation in the V-12 Navy College Training Program during World War II spurred unprecedented growth on the main campus, perhaps spurring Albuquerque’s growth in the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s. The university’s enrollment has tripled in the last 70 years, turning a quiet place on a high, dry mesa into a nationally recognized research institution.
But that was then. The future is more uncertain.
Whether the health crisis causes further contraction or puts UNM’s academic mission on a new course, she said the university’s most important goal should be maintaining the ability to stay ahead of things by “changing on a dime,” as Stokes puts it.
Optimistic by nature, she has not shied away from the challenges she’s faced since settling down in New Mexico. She and her husband, Jeff Younggren, have taken up residence in University House, the school’s 7,000-square foot on-campus home for UNM presidents. It’s a dwelling some of her predecessors avoided.
Asked what she thinks her place in the university’s history will be once the current health crisis is over, she unflinchingly dismisses the topic and turns her attention to the current group of undergrads set to earn their degrees this month.
“I have admitted to my colleagues I am grateful to be in New Mexico,” she said. “We’re using research, we’re using science, we’re using data to help decide what is best going forward. The only I’ve thought about this is how our 2020 class will go down in history for UNM.”
