Following several conversations with a senior official in the Governor's Office, the mayor of Chama on Wednesday canceled an annual fireworks event that typically draws thousands.
The New Mexican reported Wednesday that the village of Chama, near the Colorado border, had planned to hold a Fourth of July fireworks event that in the past drew crowds of 8,000 people from other parts of New Mexico and other states.
But following pointed conversations with Victor Reyes, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's legislative director, Chama Mayor Bill Elbrock, a Democrat, canceled the event.
"It was a tough decision for me to make in light of how much the community enjoys it and the businesses that profit from it, from the people being in town," Elbrock said during a phone call Wednesday. "I felt that this was probably the best thing to do in light of the current situation with COVID."
An order Elbrock signed Wednesday said "in consultation with the governor's office, the current COVID-19 situation and the inability to effectively enforce COVID-19 safe practices as issued by the state of New Mexico is of great concern to me."
A day earlier, Elbrock said he was considering whether to go forward with the show after conversations with Reyes.
The mayor on Tuesday expressed skepticism the event would lead to significantly more COVID-19 cases as diagnoses are already on the rise in Rio Arriba County. Elbrock said tourists are still coming to Chama.
Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the Governor's Office, said Tuesday the show would be "an unacceptable health risk" and potentially "a flagrant violation of the public health order."
i am sure talks is code for threats from the mlg office. The only form of communication she knows, otherwise no one listens to her. Thank god the casinos are opening.
