All but one of New Mexico's 33 counties are in the highest level of public health restrictions for the next two weeks under the state's tiered and color-coded system to determine the level of risk of COVID-19.
Catron County, a thinly populated jurisdiction along the southwest edge of the state, will operate at yellow status, state officials announced Wednesday. All other counties remain in the red category.
The state uses the per-capita daily incidence of new cases and average test positivity within a county in its determination. To earn the least restrictive green level, a county must have a testing positivity rate at or below 5 percent and an average daily count of fewer than eight new cases per 100,000 people.
A county that meets one criterion may operate at the yellow level. Catron County's daily case rate of 5.7 per 100,000 moved it into the yellow.
The state said 21 counties have improved in both health gating criteria metrics and 28 counties have shown improvement in at least one of the metrics.
Under the red level, which is deemed "very high risk" and is assigned to counties where the virus is more prevalent, indoor dining is prohibited, gatherings are restricted to no more than five people and essential retailers are banned from operating at more than 25 percent of maximum occupancy.
As of Sunday, public health workers in New Mexico have administered 41,075 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, said Dr. Tracie Collins, secretary-designate for the state Department of Health.
That's 83 percent of the 49,625 doses the state has ordered thus far.
Around 160,000 residents have registered to get the vaccine using the state's vaccination registration website, cvvaccine.nmhealth.org.
"We encourage all New Mexicans please register and we're very excited to move forward with this phase of the vaccine," Collins said.
