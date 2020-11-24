When Diana Abeyta heard a fire engine's siren in the distance, she expressed concern, trying to keep her parents from catching on to her surprise for them.
"I hope everything's all right," Abeyta said to Margarita and Jose Abeyta as they sat on the porch of their south-side home Tuesday afternoon.
But Jose suspected something was in the works, as the 70th anniversary of his marriage to Margarita was near. He even put on a nice T-shirt and sweater, eschewing his favorite (albeit worn) shirt.
But it wasn't until Jose and Margarita saw the first two of 14 cars slowly driving up Vuelta Dorado that it dawned on them that the fire engine was leading a caravan of friends, well-wishers and family surprising them for their anniversary.
"God bless America, was I [surprised]," Margarita said, as Diana's laughter pierced the living room of her parents' home afterward. "I never thought of such a thing. I didn't know what was going on. I didn't think it was for us."
It was so much fun, the caravan came back around for one more pass, and Diana had a surprise for everyone. She handed out pieces of cake to passengers as cars crept up the street.
And there was time for grandsons Ezekiel and Elijah Benavidez to give Jose, 93, and Margarita, 91, hugs before leaving.
It made Margarita thankful for her blessings.
"We've had a very good life together," she said. "Very good."
The couple met in Santa Fe before marrying in 1950 and lived in Albuquerque for a couple of decades. Jose ran a pharmacy and also was a city councilor before moving to Wagon Mound, where Margarita had family, in the early 1980s. Abeyta started a pharmacy there and was elected as a state representative in the region from 1992-2000.
All the while they raised three daughters and a son.
Jose and Margarita moved to Santa Fe in 2012, partly because Diana was commuting from Wagon Mound to work for the state Department of Health.
"It was killing her, so we decided to make the move, and here we are," Jose said. "It's real nice."
Diana said her siblings struggled to figure out how to celebrate such a big milestone, considering the COVID-19 pandemic has essentially shut down large gatherings. Diana had participated in a couple of drive-by parades set up by one of her sisters and a friend, Sitara Gillian Trumbull, since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
It was Trumbull who suggested doing the same thing for Jose and Margarita. She used her organizational skills as volunteer coordinator to quickly create a parade, complete with representation from Santa Fe Fire Station 8.
"I started working on it the same day she asked," Trumbull said. "I just kept reminding people to come. A lot of the people who came I didn't even know."
Reminding people, though, was tricky since Margarita regularly checks her Facebook page. Diana said she and Trumbull worked hard at reminding people to block her mother from any posts.
"She'll be the first to see it and say, 'What's this?' " Diana said. "One of my nieces, she shared it, and I was like, 'Make sure to block grandma or else she'll see it!' "
While the parade made a memorable moment for Jose and Margarita, it also underscored the challenges the novel coronavirus presents. Jose said the pandemic usually keeps him and his wife at home. Diana tried to break up the monotony by driving her parents around town during the day, and occasionally bringing them with her when she visited surrounding pueblos and towns delivering donated items.
"My mom kinda goes with the flow, but dad is as sharp as a pin, and he's been down," Diana said. "If they were here by themselves and couldn't go anywhere, could you imagine?"
As Jose and Margarita already have 70 years together, you'd have to think they'd find a way to endure. Their secret? Both said the key to a strong marriage was never going to bed angry with one other.
"If you do something, you always apologize," Margarita said.
There was no need for apologies on Tuesday — just a little subterfuge.
