The U.S. Forest Service has banned campfires in New Mexico's five national forests and the Kiowa National Grassland through June 30.
The order, which took effect Wednesday, prohibits igniting, building, maintaining, attending and using fires, including charcoal grills and barbecues and coal or wood burning stoves, the agency said in a news release.
The campfire restriction is meant to reduce firefighter exposure to COVID-19 and will allow first responders to be available to attend to other incidents instead of a human-caused wildlife, the news release said.
“While we know that going outside provides forest visitors needed space, exercise and satisfaction, we are taking the risks presented by COVID-19 seriously,” said Santa Fe National Forest Supervisor James Melonas. “We are providing some recreation opportunities where we can while also protecting and keeping employees, the public and our communities safe from the virus and unwanted human-caused wildfires.”
People can still use pressurized liquid- and gas-fueled devices such as camp stoves, grills and lanterns. Federal, state and local officers, as well as members of rescue teams and firefighters, are exempt if they are performing official duties. The other exceptions are people with Forest Service permits specifically exempting them from the order.
People who violate the fire ban can be fined up to $5,000 or face up to six months in prison. Organizations can be fined up to $10,000.
