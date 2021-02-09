As communities await the arrival of more COVID-19 vaccines, Mayor Alan Webber said the city has offered the Santa Fe Community Convention Center and other local sites as potential mass inoculation centers.
The Southside Branch Library, as well as a local fire station that previously served as a COVID-19 testing site, also were noted as possible sites.
Webber said the city has offered to allow its fire department personnel to handle testing responsibilities in order to free Department of Health workers for vaccination duties.
“Essentially what we have said is, ‘Tell us what you need, and we will do everything we can to work with you,’ ” Webber said of his offer to the Department of Health.
With new vaccination sites comes the need for volunteers, Health Department spokesman James Walton said.
“Volunteers are very important as we move toward vaccinating as many people as possible,” Walton wrote in an email. “We have had an outpouring of support from our communities around the entire state and extend our gratitude to the many that have spent time volunteering and that have registered to lend a hand.”
More than 3,000 people across the state had registered to volunteer as of Monday, Walton wrote.
Anyone who would like to volunteer can complete an application at volunteer.nm.mrcservices.org.
A volunteer coordinator will then reach out to verify information before asking for permission to complete a background check. Another call will follow with additional information.
“There may be a wait, given the outpouring of volunteer support,” Walton wrote.
But before additional sites are opened, New Mexico will need an influx of vaccines.
According to the Department of Health website, 600,760 New Mexicans have registered for the vaccine, with 342,088 inoculations statewide — approximately 252,800 primary doses and 89,200 booster shots as of Tuesday.
“Until we get more supply from the feds, there will be a limited number of people who can get medicine in their arms,” Webber said.
Santa Fe County is sixth in the state in vaccines administered per 100 residents, with a total of about 40,000 people either partially or fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health.
Much smaller counties — Union, Guadalupe, Cibola, San Miguel and Taos — outpace Santa Fe.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.