Meghan Davis Mercer had never donated blood before.
She's anemic with small veins and hates needles, making her a less-than-optimal donor, she said.
But a blood donation that recently saved her friend's life coupled with news of a blood supply shortage prompted her to bare her arm Friday at the Vitalant clinic in Santa Fe.
"I decided to get over my squeamishness and do it," Davis Mercer said.
Vitalant would like to see more donors like Davis Mercer — many more — to shore up a national shortage of blood at a time when demand has risen in hospitals overflowing with patients in need of surgeries and other critical care.
The record-breaking surge in coronavirus cases, driven by the rapidly spreading omicron variant, has led to would-be donors being infected and unable to give blood for 28 days after testing positive.
Severe weather events throughout the country and the normal drop-off in blood donations during the holiday season have contributed to the shortage. Also, there are fewer blood drives at schools and some businesses because of teleworking and remote learning.
Vitalant, which serves 900 hospitals across 28 states, is experiencing a record low blood supply. Its donations fell short by more than 4,500 in December, and the trend has continued into January, according to a news release.
Vitalant and the Red Cross are calling on people who give blood to do so.
"We are in critical need, and maintaining the blood supplies on a daily basis is a daily struggle," said Aussy Levi, senior recruitment manager for Vitalant in Albuquerque.
Levi said hospital officials have told her they're concerned about the depleted supply, but so far they've not had to delay surgeries because they lack the needed blood.
"We have not got to that point — we don't want to," Levi said.
One hospital representative echoed the urgent need for blood donations.
"Like many hospitals around the state and country, University of New Mexico Hospital is also seeing a blood supply shortage," spokesman Mark Rudi wrote in an email. "As the state's only Level I Trauma Center, blood is critical in treating many of our patients and in saving lives. UNM Health encourages New Mexicans to help our team and community by donating blood."
Vitalant emailed notices en masse to people listed as previous donors, telling them about the low blood supply.
Among the email recipients was Herman Lucero, 23, who had given blood a few times before.
"I saw there was a shortage," Lucero said, as his blood pumped gently into a bag. "Considering how times are … I'm going to give more regularly."
Levi said people can give blood every 56 to 112 days.
Marilyn Boykin, 80, said he has donated every three or four months for the past 40 years.
"It's something you can't buy," Boykin said.
She was going to stop a few years ago, but her brother was saved by donated blood, so that inspired her to keep giving.
Consuelo Chavez Lucero, the clinic's assistant donor care supervisor, called Boykin "Right Arm Old Faithful," a joking reference to her never taking the needle in her other arm.
At this clinic, relatively little blood was collected in the pandemic's first months because of public health concerns, Chavez Lucero said. Then the donations returned to a more normal level when vaccines became available. In the past month, however, far fewer people have been giving blood because of omicron infections and other factors, she said.
Being immunized is required to donate blood, Chavez Lucero said. Donors don't have to show vaccination cards, but most pull them out when asked if they've received the shots, she added.
Matt Lewis, 57, has given blood regularly since he was 16, with only a brief interruption during the pandemic's early days.
His father, who flew missions in Vietnam, was vigilant about donating blood and encouraged him to do the same to help people.
"He probably took a few lives in his job," Lewis said.
