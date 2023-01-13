While a clinic employee prepared to jab a needle in his arm, Peter Warner talked about his harrowing first experience giving blood.

He was 17 and his father had suffered a chain saw accident that nearly cut off his arm.

Fortunately, his father had the rare AB-positive blood that allowed him to take any blood type, so Warner quickly donated his — which was critical at a rural medical clinic with limited resources.

Now 59, Warner said his donation earlier this week at the Vitalant clinic in Santa Fe marked his 340th time giving blood. His father’s accident turned him into a lifelong donor.

“I sort of came to the realization, ‘Hey this is important,’ ” Warner said.

Vitalant, a nonprofit blood collector based in Arizona, is hoping to bring in more dedicated donors like Warner to remedy a persistent national shortage. In particular, the supply of critical type O-negative has fallen to an emergency low.

Those with O-negative blood are known as universal donors because anyone can receive their red cells. For that reason, it is used in medical emergencies when there’s no time to test a patient’s blood type.

Vitalant is running at a two-day supply of this blood, well below the four-day threshold considered critically low, said Evelyn Rosado, spokeswoman for Vitalant in Albuquerque.

“It’s far beyond critical — now it’s an emergency,” Rosado said. “A week’s supply is really what we look for, at least.”

Another much-sought blood type is O-positive, which is used the most in transfusions, she said. Vitalant also encourages people to donate platelets because they aid cancer patients and must be used in a week, she added.

Donations of every blood type are encouraged to help the 900 hospitals Vitalant supplies nationwide to keep their shelves stocked, Rosado said.

It’s a different situation from a year ago when the coronavirus’ omicron variant raged through the country, keeping infected people from donating blood for 28 days and making others wary about being poked with needles at clinics.

