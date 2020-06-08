Against the wishes of most of the state's congressional delegation, the Bureau of Land Management will go ahead with on-site meetings Tuesday for two oil and gas wells and accompanying pipelines south of Bloomfield.
Four members of New Mexico's congressional delegation, all Democrats, have called for the meetings to be postponed, citing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and the ability for interested parties within the Navajo Nation to attend the meetings. But a BLM spokeswoman said Monday the meetings will go on as planned.
The meetings have twice been rescheduled by the BLM amid concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus. They were originally scheduled to occur May 19 and then last week.
San Juan County has the second-highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the state.
While these sites are on BLM land, they also are near the Navajo Nation, which has been under a shelter-in-place order since March 20, according to a public health order posted on its website.
On June 2, members of the state's congressional delegation sent a letter to Tim Spisak, the director of the state's BLM office, requesting that the agency reschedule these on-site meetings and develop a plan to ensure the safety of those who want to attend.
The on-site meetings are required as part of the environmental assessment under the National Environmental Policy Act, which looks at the possible environmental effects of a project and the development of any mitigation measures.
The meetings bring together multiple groups from different areas, including the company proposing the project, its contractors, landowners, BLM staff and any other interested parties.
It is the best time for people to get involved because they can ask questions directly to those responsible for the project, said BLM Farmington Office spokeswoman Jill Aragon.
The BLM is complying with public health orders to protect anyone who attends the meetings, and it will abide by social-distancing guidelines and use personal protective equipment, Aragon said.
If a large group of people attends, the BLM will stagger the groups at the on-site location.
The meetings are a chance for people to raise objections, said Mario Atencio, a member of the Diné Citizens Against Ruining our Environment.
