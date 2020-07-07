Members of a bipartisan legislative panel that includes Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth and House Speaker Brian Egolf — both Democrats — agreed Tuesday to begin a legal probe into whether Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham overstepped her authority in spending roughly $40 million in state money on New Mexico's emergency COVID-19 response.
Egolf, Wirth and the rest of the 40-member Legislative Council voted unanimously to ask outside attorneys to investigate whether the governor's emergency expenditures were proper or if she should have asked for authorization from the Legislature.
State law allows the governor of New Mexico to make emergency expenditures of $750,000 without the Legislature having to sign off on it, David Abbey, director of the Legislative Finance Committee, told lawmakers on the panel during its Tuesday meeting over Zoom, a video conferencing app.
During a Los Alamos fire more than a decade ago, the governor at the time invoked the same emergency clause to spend millions on fire response, Abbey said. But that was done with multiple authorizations of $750,000, he added.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
“If the goods are there, you must impeach,” Nancy Pelosi
