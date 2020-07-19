With 99 new cases of the novel coronavirus for the second straight day, Bernalillo County now has the most cases in the state with 3,775, overtaking McKinley County, which has 3,754.
Bernalillo County led the state in confirmed cases early in the pandemic but was surpassed by McKinley County during a severe outbreak in late April.
There were 241 new cases statewide Sunday, including 10 in Santa Fe County, pushing New Mexico's total to 16,971. Santa Fe County has a total of 417 cases.
The state also reported two deaths Sunday: an Eddy County man and a McKinley County man, both in their 50s.
In total, 571 people in New Mexico have died of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
There are now 161 people hospitalized in the state for COVID-19. As of Sunday, 6,764 people have recovered.
