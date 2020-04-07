U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján is among a group of federal lawmakers sponsoring a $250 billion aid package for local governments that he says will help New Mexico brace for the COVID-19 surge.
Luján and three other congress members introduced the Coronavirus Community Relief Act on Tuesday. It would offer billions in stabilization funds for smaller towns, cities and communities that won't qualify for money targeted toward larger local governments in the massive $2 trillion economic stimulus package Congress approved in late March.
In an interview Tuesday, Luján said the proposal will help 32 of 33 counties in the state that won't qualify for the federal aid Congress has designated for local governments. Although the last aid package included billions for local governments across the country, in New Mexico it would have allowed only Bernalillo County and Albuquerque to apply for block grants meant to reimburse coronavirus-related spending.
“We’re seeing across New Mexico that every small town and every small city would benefit from being able to apply for additional financial support, just the same way that the biggest towns and cities in America can, while also working in tandem with the state of New Mexico through the State Stabilization Fund,” Luján said.
The previous coronavirus aid package Congress approved in late March offered stabilization funding for states and larger communities with populations of more than 500,000 people. It left out smaller cities such as Santa Fe, Taos and Española.
“There’s not a good answer for why there was this cap put in place," he said.
Luján said the new aid proposal would allow communities with fewer than 500,000 people to apply for block grants to assist in combating the novel coronavirus, plus offer additional funding to local governments.
He also said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has indicated to him in several conversations that she "understands the importance of the language that I have put forth with my Democratic colleagues in the House, and we're hoping to earn some support from Republican colleagues as well."
The announcement comes as Congress prepares to come back in late April to discuss another coronavirus aid package.
After that, Congress will likely take up a subsequent economic stimulus package that would inject money into the U.S. economy through construction of roads, bridges, wastewater facilities and schools, Luján said.
In a letter signed by more than 100 Democratic lawmakers and sent to Pelosi last week, Lujan and others warned the $2 trillion economic package left out many towns and cities in New Mexico and across the nation.
"Like their larger neighbors, though, these smaller counties, cities, and towns have faced enormous costs while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic," the letter said. "These costs include deploying timely public service announcements to keep Americans informed, rapidly activating emergency operations, readying employees for telework to keep services running, and more.
"We fear that, without targeted stabilization funding, smaller localities will be unable to continue providing these critical services to our constituents at the rate they are currently."
