Barkin Boutique, a secondhand clothing, accessory, handbag and shoe/boot fixture in Santa Fe since 2000, will close after a July 4-5 liquidation sale, a victim of the coronavirus, Executive Director Bridget Lindquist said.
Española Humane’s store at 510 N. Guadalupe St. served as a fundraiser for the animal shelter.
Challenges with social distancing in the 2,080-square-foot space and the fact that two-thirds of part-time employees decided not to return led Lindquist to close Barkin Boutique.
In March, Barkin Boutique and its sibling store, Barkin Attic, had eight part-time employees and a full-time manager. When Barkin Attic reopens July 8, there will be only two part-time employees and the full-time manager.
“Some of the associates could not return,” she said. “It’s close quarters. [Barkin Boutique] requires you to be at close proximity to shoppers. The shopping experience can’t be what it used to be. What we prefer to do is focus on our other location.”
The 4,528-square-foot Barkin Attic will remain in business on St. Michael’s Drive, but only the jewelry from the boutique will be moved to Barkin Attic.
“I don’t know many [stores] that combine furniture and clothing successfully,” Lindquist said.
Barkin Boutique generated $309,783 and Barkin Attic produced $334,668 for Española Humane in 2019. The stores accounted for 26 percent of the shelter’s $2.4 million budget.
“There has been a surge in giving to the shelter,” Lindquist said. “For the past five years, our reliance on this store and fundraisers has lessened. The important thing for people to know is the shelter is fine. We’re lucky we don’t have to rely on those stores as we used to.”
Española Humane serves 3,500 animals at the shelter and had expected to do 7,000 spay and neuter procedures this year before the coronavirus shutdown, Lindquist said.
