Karen Altop of Hobbs said she's afraid to turn herself in after missing a visit with her probation officer.
Her reason: the novel coronavirus.
"I've heard about how bad it is in jails," said Altop, who said a court issued a warrant for her arrest after she failed to report to probation because she had to work.
Altop said her probation officer told her to turn herself in, but she hasn't because she fears contracting the virus while being locked up.
Altop, a driver who delivers food to stores in the Hobbs area, said she's worried about what would happen to her 3-year-old son — and her elderly parents who take care of him when she's at work — if she were to be incarcerated.
"I'm a worry freak," she said. "So I worry about a lot of stuff. If the situation were different, of course I would turn myself in. But because of everything that is going on, there has to be another way. I don't want to have my son with my parents and be in jail for something minor."
Such concerns, Santa Fe defense attorney Michael Jones said, are sometimes unfounded. He said people who have misdemeanor warrants for failing to appear or unpaid tickets generally should not worry about going to jail, in part because many law enforcement agencies are being directed to prioritize violent crimes over technical violations. They are issuing summons to court rather than arresting people on outstanding warrants.
But Jones said warrants should not be ignored.
"This is the perfect time to take care of warrants," Jones said, noting most court hearings are taking place by phone, making it even less likely a person would be taken into custody at the end of a hearing.
Instead of panicking, Jones said "they need to contact a lawyer, and we will contact the courts and the court will probably quash the warrant. That's what's been happening."
Those without a lawyer may call the Public Defender's Office to inquire about get assistance communicating with the court.
"Call and get it taken care of," Jones said.
Altop said she called the Public Defender's Office in Hobbs but got no answer.
Maggie Shepard, a spokeswoman for the statewide Public Defender's Office, said many locations around the state have "skeleton crews," so someone may not answer every call. But she added those needing assistance should leave a message and "someone will call them back."
