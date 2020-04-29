A resident at a Santa Fe assisted living center tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this week, but a subsequent test came back negative, the facility's Houston-based parent company said.
The patient, who lives at the Legacy at Santa Fe, was tested Saturday, along with all other residents and staff, after one staff member contracted the virus outside of work, according to parent company LifeWell Senior Living.
All other tests came back negative, the company said in a statement issued Wednesday.
The resident with the positive test result, who has not shown symptoms of the virus, received a rapid test Tuesday night that came back negative, the company said in the statement.
On Wednesday, the resident was tested a third time. The assisted living center expects to receive results within 48 hours.
"Out of extreme caution, additional measures are being implemented to help limit any potential spread," LifeWell Senior Living said in the statement.
All staff at Legacy are wearing N95 masks and full personal protective equipment when they are around the resident who might have the virus.
The resident will wear a surgical mask when being provided care and has been moved to an isolated area of the facility.
"We will continue to care for the resident and monitor for signs and symptoms during time in isolation," LifeWell said in the statement. "The resident will require one additional negative test prior to returning to the resident’s permanent suite resolving the isolation requirement."
Three staff members at Legacy at Santa Fe have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic reached New Mexico in mid-March. The most recent case was announced over the weekend.
LifeWell said in a statement the employee learned about a potential exposure outside of work and received a rapid test for the illness Saturday. The employee, whose results came back positive the same day, did not return to the facility.
"This individual, who is asymptomatic and has been prescreened daily before and after their shift, worked at the community within the past 24 hours," LifeWell said in the statement Saturday. "The individual is now home and will not be returning to the community until further notice."
COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, has struck several assisted-living facilities in the state. The largest outbreak has occurred at La Vida Llena in Albuquerque, where at least 16 residents have died from COVID-19. At least 10 residents have died at Life Care Center of Farmington after contracting the virus.
