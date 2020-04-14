Santa Feans may be doing a good job of practicing social distancing and self-isolation to curb the spread of COVID-19, based on recent decreases in the number of reported positive cases.
Once among the state's leaders in COVID-19 cases, Santa Fe County's numbers have begun to slow in recent days, leading a key state official to speculate social distancing could be turning the tide. But he and others, perhaps grounded by sudden, unexpected outbreaks in other parts of the state, cautioned a few good days or week don't mean the battle is won.
On April 1, the county of roughly 150,000 residents had 48 reported cases of the novel coronavirus, with six new cases reported that day. At that time, Santa Fe had the second-highest number of cases in the state, behind Bernalillo County, the state's most populous.
But the doubling rate — how many days it takes for the number of cases, hospitalizations or deaths to double — has slowed considerably in Santa Fe County since then, suggesting a flattening of the curve. According to a New York Times report, the county's doubling rate is 27.5 days.
The steeper the curve, the faster the virus spreads, health officials say.
By comparison, McKinley County's doubling rate is 3.5 days, while San Juan County's is 7.5 days, that report says.
On Tuesday, Santa Fe County reported no new cases, and 76 overall. It now has the fifth-most cases among New Mexico counties.
Through a spokeswoman, Dr. David Scrase, secretary of the state's Human Resources Department, said he "does believe that the stability of cases in Santa Fe County is in large part due to effective social distancing."
The situation seemed much more tenuous March 27, when seven new cases were reported in the county — the highest daily number since Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency for New Mexico on March 11.
For the most part, in the past week the area has only experienced a rise of one or two new COVID-19 patients per day. To date, there have been no reports of a death associated with the virus in Santa Fe County.
On Monday, Mayor Alan Webber said the decrease in daily COVID-19 cases in the county was a sign residents were looking for ways to stem the spread of the virus. He added, however, his office receives plenty of reports of places where people are dropping their guard by congregating in big box and grocery stores and visiting "trails where people are not using masks or even keeping six-foot distances between themselves and other people."
"Just because you are outdoors and in a healthy environment," he added, "does not mean you are safe if you are not wearing a [protective] mask or practicing social distancing."
Webber, who last week said New Mexico would be at "an inflection point" in the coming days, cautioned that residents should not take the drop in daily numbers for granted.
For example, the last time Santa Fe had no reported cases of COVID-19 was March 28 — more than two and a half weeks ago.
But the next day, it had four.
And just two weeks ago, Sandoval County had just three cases. Now it has 253, with a doubling rate of six days.
State health officials do not expect the peak point in cases to hit the state until late May.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.