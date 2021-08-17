Bre Slaughter knows better than most the strain the coronavirus pandemic has put on nurses.
Once a critical care nurse in Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center's Frost 19 unit, the hospital's coronavirus ward, Slaughter said she felt the stress of an ever-increasing flood of patients last year.
"We were already short on nurses in a general sense," Slaughter said. "All of a sudden, you drop a bomb in the middle of that problem. We already had more patients than nurses — now we have double the patients with the same number of nurses. It's hard."
Slaughter has since moved on from Christus St. Vincent and is preparing for a new position as an acute care nurse at Emory University in Atlanta.
But the nursing shortage persists in New Mexico and nationwide as COVID-19 cases rise once again.
Hospital leaders in the state said at a news conference last week most of their facilities were at or above patient capacity, with the highest numbers concentrated in the Albuquerque area. Hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 have increased by more than 36 percent since then.
Melanie Mozes, a spokeswoman for Presbyterian Healthcare Services, said the organization's hospitals saw about 30 to 35 COVID-19 patients a month ago. Now the number is at about 130.
Patti Kelly, chief nursing officer at the University of New Mexico Hospital, said there are several factors contributing to the ongoing shortage of nurses, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
"There are so many pieces to this," she said. "It's not just COVID right now. But I think COVID just shined a light on it."
She cited an aging workforce retiring from the field and too few student nurses to offset the exodus, as well as the difficulty — especially for smaller hospitals — in attracting traveling nurses to help fill staffing slots.
"We just can't keep up," Kelly said. "We can't keep up with the demand. We cannot match one for one with who is retiring and who is coming in."
The New Mexico Department of Health is hoping to entice anyone with a current medical license, including recently retired health care professionals, to lend a hand to hamstrung hospitals across the state by volunteering with the state Medical Reserve Corps.
"The Medical Reserve Corps and our New Mexico hospitals need all the help they can get," Lealia Nelson, a spokeswoman for the Health Department, wrote in an email. "Many of the current RNs are either already out in the field or have returned to their full-time employment."
The request comes as hospitalizations are rising — with 341 patients in the state receiving treatment Tuesday, up from 250 a week earlier and 98 a month ago.
The state logged 749 new infections Tuesday.
State Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase, who also is serving as the acting health secretary, said the Health Department's modeling predicts New Mexico will see over 1,000 cases a day in the next couple of weeks, increasing the need for additional nurses.
"We ask our nurses and anyone with a medical licenses to once again volunteer with the Medical Reserve Corps," Scrase said in a statement. "To get through this together, we need everyone who can provide patient care to work side by side with use during this critical time."
According to a report by the New Mexico Health Care Workforce Committee, which tracked nursing staff levels in 2019, the state would need almost 6,000 additional nurses to bring each county up to an acceptable provider-to-patient benchmark.
The report said 16 of the 33 counties in New Mexico were severely below the recommended nurse-to-patient levels, and 16 others were moderately below the benchmark.
At the time, Bernalillo County was the only one that met the standard.
Kelly said nurses at UNM Hospital are working extra shifts and "finding creative ways" to provide services amid staffing shortages, but that is contributing to higher than normal exhaustion levels.
"Nurses are just tired more than anything," Kelly said. "They are tired, and I guess you can say disappointed that some of our community will not get the vaccine."
About 66 percent of New Mexico residents over 18 are fully vaccinated, and 75 percent have received at least one shot, according to state data.
Last week, Presbyterian Healthcare Services Medical Director Denise Gonzales called the public health crisis a "pandemic of the unvaccinated," noting unvaccinated residents made up 93 percent of COVID-19 patients at Presbyterian hospitals in New Mexico.
