NAMBE PUEBLO — The work stations in Lydia Santiago's home classroom are arranged where her six kids will learn best, she said.
The dining room table.
The couch.
The beanbag chair.
And for one particularly athletic child, the trampoline out back.
"I'd rather have the kids seated comfortably where they want to learn than force a place on them," Santiago said.
Her four-bedroom house in rural Nambe Pueblo, about 25 miles north of Santa Fe, is now full of summertime energy. But in a few weeks, it will be back-to-school time. Santiago, a special-education program coordinator for the Pojoaque Valley School District, and her partner, state employee Randy Perez, are preparing. They are striving to overcome many of the same challenges faced by other parents who must juggle the responsibilities of working from home while helping their kids with distance learning during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently announced all public schools in New Mexico will start the new year remotely, at least until Labor Day, due to a surge in cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That means the state's 330,000-plus public school students will be logging in to lessons with their teachers online. The system requires each family to have computers available for their children and a reliable high-speed internet connection.
To be successful, the system also calls for ample support from parents and guardians to help kids navigate online learning platforms and complete assignments without a teacher present.
New Mexico's first foray into virtual learning got lukewarm reviews at best, and school leaders from throughout the state are hoping they have learned enough from the trial and error of the spring to make a return to remote classrooms better when school begins later this month.
Yet even in households like Santiago's, with two parents working from home, the pressure to be a surrogate teacher can be tough.
"I didn't learn in school what they are learning now," Perez said. "I have to look up their lessons first on the internet before I help them."
Santiago and Perez also are concerned about whether they have the technical capacity to make online learning work in their home. They have three personal computers and expect the district to provide each of their six children with a Chromebook. But their internet service is "super slow," Perez said.
They worry it might not accommodate several people working simultaneously.
"What happens when the kids have online meetings and we have meetings?" Perez asked.
This is one of several problems in this stay-at-home world of COVID-19 that concern Pojoaque Valley Superintendent Sondra Adams.
A summer survey of families in the district showed 11 percent don't have internet service. Adams said the district is planning to set up hot spots outside schools, community centers and other government buildings to help fill the gap for families that can travel to such sites so kids can log into their classes.
If necessary, she said, administrators will save lesson plans and other materials on flash drives and have them delivered, via school bus, to students without internet access.
But, Adams said, "This is not just about people without internet. What about a family with three or four kids? Can they handle having three to four devices online at one time, especially if the parents are working from home online?"
Adams said many of her district's 1,900 kids are in families — like Santiago's — with several children who will need not only high-speed internet but also extra support and guidance.
Santiago's six children — three boys and three girls — are all in different grades, and each grade has a different distance-learning platform to contend with.
Perez rattled off names: Google Classroom, Class Dojo, Remind. The lack of consistency is frustrating, he said.
For the parents of her special-education students, assisting with distance learning is even more difficult, Santiago said.
"Those parents are not equipped for this," she said. "They're not teachers. They need that break. They don't know all the tricks you learn from being a special-ed teacher."
Santiago held a six-week online summer school program for her students. Some learned, she said. Some didn't.
She saw a similar trend with her own kids when school buildings closed down in March and education went virtual due to the pandemic.
Asked if her children had regressed in the last semester, Santiago thought for a moment.
"There wasn't a drop, but there wasn't growth," she said. "It was a standstill."
Santiago is convinced the state and school district are making the "absolutely right" decision to keep students and staff members home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Her special-education students likely would be more at risk for contracting the virus than others if they were in the classroom, exposed to a lot of people, she said.
She said she also wants to make sure she doesn't contract the virus and bring it home to her large family.
Santiago wondered: Where would she quarantine for 14 days?
Whether her own children and her students will get the education they deserve under these circumstances is another of her concerns.
"The kids who are computer savvy, the older kids who like to learn, I believe that they will do fine," Santiago said.
"But the younger kids need social interaction and emotional support. They miss their friends. And all kids learn differently. Some need hands-on learning, someone to help them walk through the lesson plan. Teachers can't do that virtually."
Santiago's household has a head start on distance learning. She acknowledged it will be far more challenging for other families.
"My kids cannot function on computers for long periods of time by themselves as it is," Santiago said. "And for parents who aren't teachers — ”
Her voice trailed off.
"A lot of parents, single parents, are going to have it a lot harder than us. And if they have more than one kid, that's going to be difficult."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.