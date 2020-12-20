The New Mexico Department of Health reported 16 additional COVID-19 deaths Sunday, including a Santa Fe County man in his 80s who had been hospitalized.
The state also reported 1,077 new cases of the coronavirus, with 43 infections in Santa Fe County.
Health officials said 820 people in New Mexico were receiving hospital care for COVID-19.
The state has had 129,993 cases since the pandemic began, resulting in 2,171 deaths, including 61 in Santa Fe County.
Medical professionals in New Mexico have performed 1,833,325 tests. There have been 8,733 hospitalizations, and 54,357 people have been designated as having recovered.
I wonder how many deaths are like Colorado's? Why are the hospitals getting paid more for reporting covid-19 deaths? If the hospitals are getting PPP, wouldn't that be called double dipping? Just asking. Looks like the only ones holding the bag are small businesses.
