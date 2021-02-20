State health officials reported 427 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday and 11 more deaths, including a Santa Fe County man in his 60s who had underlying conditions.
New Mexico has recorded 182,475 infections, resulting in 3,610 deaths. Santa Fe County reported 16 new cases, while Bernalillo County added 95 and Doña Ana County had 70.
The state said 278 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 and 130,775 residents have recovered from the illness.
