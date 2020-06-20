The number of inmates infected with the novel coronavirus in New Mexico continued to swell Saturday, as another 64 cases were reported at the Otero County Prison Facility.
In all, 646 inmates at the Otero prison have tested positive for the virus, according to the state Department of Health.
The newly confirmed cases at the prison were among 172 reported statewide Saturday. McKinley County added 30 cases, Bernalillo County had 15, Doña Ana County had 10 and Santa Fe County had five. New Mexico now has 10,430 confirmed cases.
State health officials also reported two new deaths, both in McKinley County. COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, has killed 466 people in New Mexico.
As of Saturday, 145 people in the state were hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 1,740 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. Overall, 4,628 people have recovered.
