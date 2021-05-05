All but one county in New Mexico is either turquoise or green, and eight counties have advanced to a less-restrictive status under the state's color-coded system, health officials announced Wednesday.
Chaves County is the only county that is still yellow, and Catron and Valencia counties are green. The rest of the state is turquoise.
The state uses a color-coded system of red, yellow, green and turquoise to determine an area's level of COVID-19 risk.
Green and turquoise are the least restrictive levels, and businesses in counties that are either of those colors can operate with fewer public health restrictions.
Santa Fe County has been turquoise for more than a month.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.