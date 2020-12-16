New Mexico is all red, no green.
Nor yellow, for that matter.
All of the state’s 33 counties will be in the highest level of public health restrictions for the next two weeks under a tiered and color-coded system imposed by the state to determine the level of risk of COVID-19 — though a vast majority are showing improvement in the fight against the virus.
But the deadly disease still has a firm grip on New Mexico.
The state, which released its updated COVID-19 map Wednesday afternoon, later reported 1,816 new cases and 43 additional deaths, including a man and a woman, both in their 80s, from Santa Fe County. Both were residents of the Sierra Vista Retirement Community facility on Rodeo Road.
Meanwhile, the state on Wednesday also amended its emergency public health order to accommodate a slightly higher number of customers inside essential retail spaces “as cold weather grips most of New Mexico,” the Governor’s Office said in a news release.
“Previously, essential retail spaces could operate with either a limit on maximum occupancy or a specific number of customers at one time, whichever was smaller. The change eliminates the latter provision,” the statement says.
Republicans in the state House of Representatives accused Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of flip-flopping on restrictions for retailers.
“Today, with less than two weeks remaining in the holiday shopping season, the Lujan Grisham administration finally walked back retail capacity restrictions that have been forcing New Mexicans to wait in long lines for food and other necessities,” a news release states.
In a statement, Lujan Grisham said New Mexico’s priority is ensuring physical distancing in high-traffic areas like stores.
“With colder weather here, we want to ensure that people aren’t gathering in lines for an unsafe length of time, especially in communities where there are fewer retail options for essential needs. We are grateful to the numerous companies and stores across New Mexico that have made every effort to keep their customers, employees and communities safe,” the governor said.
“The safe choices remain the same: Stay at home whenever you can, avoid groups and gatherings, and always wear your mask when you must leave the house,” she added.
New Mexicans appear to be paying heed to the advice, based on the state’s updated COVID-19 map.
The Governor’s Office said 27 counties improved in at least one of the two health gating criteria metrics and 23 improved in both metrics, “underscoring an improving COVID-19 outlook across the state.”
The state uses the per-capita daily incidence of new cases and average test positivity within a county in its determination. To earn the least restrictive green level, a county must have a testing positivity rate at or below 5 percent and an average daily count of fewer than eight new cases per 100,000 people. A county that meets one criterion may operate at the yellow level.
Under the red level, which is deemed “very high risk” and is assigned to counties where the virus is more prevalent, indoor dining is prohibited, gatherings are restricted to no more than five people and essential retailers are banned from operating at more than 25 percent of maximum occupancy.
San Miguel County, which includes the city of Las Vegas, N.M., had been the only county in the state operating at the middle yellow level, but it fell into the red category under the latest update. Two weeks ago, the county’s testing positivity rate was at 5 percent; it is now 6.6 percent. Its average number of new cases also increased from 32.2 per 100,000 residents to 48.6 per 100,000 residents, according to the state’s COVID-19 map.
The state said several counties are “rapidly approaching” the yellow-level thresholds.
Over the past two weeks, average daily per-capita case rates improved for 25 counties, including Santa Fe, where test positivity rates are also trending in the right direction.
Two weeks ago, Santa Fe County’s test positivity rate was 15.5 percent and its cases per 100,000 residents stood at 90.1; its test positivity rate has since dropped to 10.1 percent and its number of cases per 100,000 residents is now at 59.
“The color-coded tier system … enables counties to shed burdensome restrictions and provide local communities the flexibility to operate more day-to-day activities as soon as public health data show the virus is retreating within their borders,” the state said.
The state also is making progress in an effort to vaccinate New Mexicans.
A spokesman for the governor said the entire shipment of 17,550 doses of the Pfizer vaccine was completed Wednesday.
With no enforcement of masking and social distancing in stores, the number of people in a store at a given time does not really matter...there are too many covidiots.
Im sitting on my couch watching the Texas UIL football state championships on tv right now. They even have fans in the stadium. How can a huge state like Texas have their kids in school in person and participate in sports and other activities? Our kids deserve to be in school and participating in all of the activities they love. Our pathetic governor and her staff really dont believe in kids and our schools. Maybe she should look next door at our Texas neighbors. She really should call Governor Abbott and get some help. NM schools and the NMAA have intelligent and capable administrators and staff to do a great job of navigating this dilemma we are in.
How can Texas have kids in school and sports and NM can't? Because TX doesn't have a clown for governor.
COPY THAT!!!!!!
Texas has increasing case counts (up 23% over 7 days), increasing positivity rates.
NM has decreasing case counts (down 13% over 7 days), decreasing positivity rates.
What is that you think? That there's some magic dust in Texas which lets them gather together and not spread covid19? And that somehow because of our governor, we don't have the same magic dust here?
NCAA has more than 9k cases of COVID19.
I don't understand what it would take for you to take this pandemic seriously as a threat to our heathcare system.
There are lots of things to worry about and the healthcare system is one of them. But not the only one. What about businesses, job, schools and others. Nothing has had significant impact on the spread of covid, including here in NM where we have had some of the most restrictions in the country. Why crush schools and the economy for a strategy that isn't working? If lockdowns work, why are there so many deaths in retirement communities which have been locked down tighter than a drum for 8 months?
Given that some places in the world have been able to successfully contain, control and (at least for now) "beat" COVID19, I don't accept your implicit claim that "there's nothing we can do in NM to have a significant impact on the spread". It is true that our behavior in NM (as in more or less every other US state) has failed to contain it, but that's largely because of what our behavior has been, not because of the actual difficulty of doing this. You claim that the strategy "isn't working" - I'd say that the evidence is pretty clear that the strategy works, but that we've failed as a population to follow the strategy.
Yes, the economy matters a lot, but the fact that the federal government has been, more or less, utterly incapable of doing what needs to be done to prevent the most significant damage to economy reflects on the administration and on Congress. It doesn't change what the priorities need to be: avoiding an overload to the health care system that will make an accident with a knife, a car wreck, and innumerable other treatable diseases and conditions into fatal issues.
Schools are trickier, because the impact of their closure/online-ness is much more long term than any impact on the economy *needs* to be, and I don't honestly have a good answer there. However, we know that they can clearly serve as significant spreaders of the disease, even if most of the student body may not get sick. Schools are communities of teachers and families too. There are few examples worldwide of places that kept schools open and have not been crushed by surging COVID19 cases in the last 6-8 weeks.
No, as we speak there s dump trucks full of magic dust (common sense) crossing the state line. Hopefully theyll dump 12 or 10 loads on the govs front lawn.
So basically, the only thing you've got to suggest for a pandemic that has killed 300k people and put our hospital bed capacity state wide at 100% or higher is "magic dust".
As soon as the newly FDA approved, non-prescription, at home self tests start flooding the market in a few weeks, sold in pharmacies, grocery stores, and online, the state's monopoly over testing and reporting results will be over. They will no longer have even the semblance of credibility to restrict businesses based on the numbers, like % positivity, since they will not be doing most of the tests. Then this insanity will end.
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/12/15/946692950/fda-authorizes-first-home-coronavirus-test-that-doesnt-require-a-prescription
As per usual, you have no idea what you are talking about.
Really? The tests will arrive soon, see the link, and why would anyone want to go to a state testing site, stand in line for hours with diseased people, and wait many days or weeks for results when they can buy a cheap test and do it at home. There is no way the state can trace or force anyone to report results, so their scheme is on the way out.
The tests will cost about $30. Everyone I know who has been tested has not "stood in line for hours with diseased people", but sat in the car for a few minutes with a pre-existing appt at a CVS or the CsVincent test facility or similar. They also haven't paid for their tests.
Even if the at-home tests were free (or dirt cheap), the state (any state!) can simply use the continuing test results from non-at-home facilities as a sample of the overall population, and they can justify that by noting that people like you will refuse to report their results, so they will just ignore them.
My insurance will pay for it, I suspect all will. The state will have no credibility to report positive test numbers very soon, people will ignore them.
(Answering your reply to my reply)
You know that test postitivity rates is just one option right? If things change so that this measure is no longer available/accurate, it just forces the move to other measures (which could be good, or bad, depending on what's chosen).
I'd be quite keen on a percentage-of-ICU beds filled rating, except than in NM, for many counties, that means using a percentage to count a number less than 10, which is probably absurd.
However, any good COVID stats site (I use https://covidactnow.org/us/new_mexico-nm/county/santa_fe_county?s=1449410 ) can provide several other choices if in-home testing really does remove the ability to know positivity rates.
Mr. Davis, my point was that the seemingly direct and leading indicator of spread and prevalence in the population, # new positive tests and % positive per day, will be rendered moot. Of course we all know the current monopoly the state has on testing is misleading anyway, as the tests were not taken the day the positives are reported (many are 5-14 days ago), and that the testing is not random at all, but skewed to sick people with symptoms, thus not representative. I spent much time in graduate school pursuing Masters and a Ph.D. in physical sciences and know sloppy use of statistics and sampling errors when I see them. But regardless, some lagging, non-direct metrics as you suggest could obviously be used, the Guv has full power to do and use anything she likes. However, the scientific basis will be even more non-credible than the current numbers are.
In what passes for medical science[sic] in NM, surely our governor must have taken some real science into account in her recent actions to shut down commerce? Well, maybe not. She has caused more harm than good. Did she maybe think about that before closing commerce to a level that forced people int long lines in the cold as if we were living in North Korea? She deserves all the blame and scorn we can heap on her for her incomprehensible and erratic covid policies.
North Korea? Do you have any idea what you're talking about? Standing in line for a few minutes outside a massively stocked privately owned grocery store to try to do your small part in protecting our health care systems from being overrun? You equate this to living in North Korea?
all good sheep must fall in line.. the shepherd in the new white house is coming to your rescue ...
Is it really necessary for everyone to head on over to Walmart at noon? Most stores are offering longer store hours. For instance Target now opens at 7 and stays open until 10 pm. No it’s not fun to be at the store at 7 am in the winter but there are very few customers early in the morning. The same is true right before closing. If customers don’t want to stand outside in the cold in a line avoid peak shopping times. I don’t think it’s a good idea to add more people to the big stores because customers all feel the need to shop at the same time. Encouraging grocery pick up would be a better idea. Target is especially bad at this in SF. It doesn’t offer delivery at all and if you attempt to order on line for pick up it’s not possible to get most items. All these stores can work on their pick up. Smiths has gotten very good at pick up. I don’t see why the others can’t do the same. The flip flopping of store rules is confusing to customers and does not help the situation.
Tried the store pick up thing... they give you all the packaged stuff that's about to expire and vegetables that look like doo doo.
B.S.
Really, Roddy...
I know people working in grocery retail and that's exactly what they are told to do... get rid of the stuff that's close to expiration 1st and don't pick through the vegetables for the best ones.
Of course you probably shop at whole paycheck anyway.
