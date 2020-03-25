The president of the Albuquerque Tea Party filed a federal lawsuit this week against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, accusing her of violating his constitutional rights by issuing emergency orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Leland Taylor said in his complaint, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, that the illness caused by the new strain of coronavirus is not serious enough for emergency orders, enforcement of restrictions on socializing is impossible, and the orders deny him the right to free assembly and worship.
Taylor also claimed in his suit that an antimalarial drug has a “100% cure rate” for COVID-19.
President Donald Trump falsely claimed on Twitter recently that the Food and Drug Administration had approved an untested combination of an antimalarial and an antibiotic as a cure for the illness. Trump’s own experts said the president’s claim oversimplified and misrepresented scientific studies.
Three tests have been conducted to analyze the effects of antimalarial drugs on COVID-19, but they have limited value. Sample sizes used in a study in France were too small; a test in China had unverified results; and other testing was conducted on cultures in laboratories, not on people.
The World Health Organization announced last week it would conduct trials of four possible treatments — including antimalarial medication — on thousands of people across the world.
Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the Governor’s Office, said the claims in Taylor’s suit were based on dangerous misinformation.
“If widely disseminated, [the misinformation] will do nothing but worsen this crisis in our state and lead to more illnesses and death,” Sackett said in an email.
Taylor is asking for $500,000 per day since March 13, when the governor’s first order was issued, and $1 million a day since another order issued Monday.
It is clear that this man is deluded and has no knowledge of anything factual. Yes, it will be summarily tossed out. Why is he given space in the news?
The far right (Trump's flock) shares Donald's hatred of government, even when government is trying to save their lives. If Mr. Teabag Taylor gets the virus (likely) he will sing a different tune. In the meantime he is wasting the court's time, and, I hope his own money. Joe Biden is saying many good things right now and people might tune in to him,
Thank your Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and how dare you Mr Taylor!!! I feel like we have a pretty low number of Covid 19 cases this far considering!!! Some People are running around with no care about spreading this devil of a virus! I believe what she did is what every state should do and I am disappointed in them for not doing so. People are dying by the thousands and I am a 43 yo chemotherapy patient so I dont have a lot of hope if I catch this!! I am on self quarantine but I do have a few at home that have to work. I think you will all rethink your opinion of her actions when it's one of your loved ones that does! Then it might hit home! I'm going to say it again.....how dare you!
Mr. Taylor, this will be thrown out in our courts sooner than you can blink. You are also spreading dangerous mistruths that could have a catastrophic effect on people’s health and well-being. Our Governor’s leadership, intelligence and courage (unlike Trump) is what is needed in both our state and country. So please take your nonsense elsewhere. It is not wanted here in New Mexico. People are dying and the last thing we need is for idiots to be standing on on their soap boxes and spreading misinformation.
Thank you Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for doing the right thing!
This case will be thrown out in court. Stupid is as stupid does.
Hey Mr Taylor ! You should also sue the Governor for blabbing hot air while not wearing a mask. Hypocrisy !
I guess you might ask Mr Taylor to sue Trump for blabbing hot air while not wearing a mask...double hypocrisy!
Some people will not tolerate the removal of our 1st Amendment rights of peaceable assembly. SCOTUS will most likely agree.
Obviously Dr. Johnson you are not a Dr. in a medical or scientific field or you wouldn't have that opinion. We need to listen to what science/medical experts are saying. Try listening to Gov. Cuomo of NY briefing to gain some insight.
You mean the lawyer woman Mich is listening to for health advice? Right, politicians advising politicians, she has no doctors in her cabinet, and it shows.
Dr. Johnson is the voice of the far-right in Santa Fe. He loves Donal Trump.
Don't be dumb as as trump.
