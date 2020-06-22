Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta grounded for 2020

Up, up and ...
No way.
COVID-19-related concerns have grounded the 2020 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, organizers announced Monday on the event's web page.
It is the first time in the event's history it has been canceled.
"We’ve created various contingency plans and approaches but know that all of those fail if someone contracted COVID-19 as the result of attending our international event. For that reason, we are postponing the 49th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta to October 2-10, 2021," fiesta Board of Directors President Matt Guthrie wrote.
Organizers said they based the decision on two factors — health/safety and financial responsibility. The fiesta, with ascensions and events over eight days, was to host 600 pilots, hundreds of sponsors and more than 1,000 volunteers.
"If we were to move forward with these steps, and in the end not be able to have an event in October, it would put the event and organization in a very vulnerable position," Guthrie wrote.
The balloon fiesta, a nine-day tourist magnet, created an estimated $186 million in economic impact on metro Albuquerque, according to a study the fiesta commissioned last year.
The study also said the event created an estimated $6.52 million in government revenue for the state, $4.09 million for the city of Albuquerque and $1.44 million for Bernalillo County.
It was the final major New Mexico event to announce its plans to cancel, with Traditional Spanish Market, Santa Fe Indian Market, the International Folk Art Market and the Santa Fe Opera all suspending their events until 2021.
"We support the extremely difficult decision to postpone the 49th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta," the state Tourism Department said in a news release. "Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Mexico Tourism Department has supported all efforts to keep the public safe — and we know this difficult decision was made with the health and safety of New Mexicans in mind.
"The postponement of the Balloon Fiesta demonstrates how the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the tourism economy here in New Mexico and throughout the world," the release continued. "Tourism will be vital in our ability to rebound, but we still need to ensure public safety is our top priority."
