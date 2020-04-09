An employee at Albertsons Market at 3001 S. St. Francis Drive has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting store managers to take added health measures.
The employee hasn't been in the store since April 3, and company officials wouldn't say why the employee was tested.
The store has done enhanced cleaning and sanitizing several times and is investigating who the employee came in close contact with, Albertsons said in an emailed statement. Co-workers whom the infected employee might have exposed to the virus can self-quarantine for 14 days with pay.
These health measures are being done in addition to companywide precautions.
Beginning this week at all Albertsons' stores, employees must complete a self-assessment sheet on COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, before they start each shift. If they display any symptoms, they must go home and call a physician.
And all stores have begun sanitizing check stands every 30 minutes, enforcing 6 feet of space between patrons, creating one-way aisles and installing Plexiglas barriers at cash registers, Albertsons said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Albertsons never shared this information with employees! there is no sheet to fill out. no extra cleaning. denial is all you get. disgraceful!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.