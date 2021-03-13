Mandy Audette’s worry-free zone is the outdoor performance space at Railyard Park.
As Audette and fellow members of the Partizani Brass Band congregated amid the fading sunset Wednesday, they sometimes practiced and sometimes jammed. But they also were forgetting the problems of the world for a couple of hours, even as people wearing masks passed by to remind them of the overwhelming reality that is life in a COVID-19 world.
“It’s the highlight of my week,” said Audette, a trumpet player. “It’s a really fun group of people, so it brings me a lot of joy to hang out with them once a week and play music like that.”
That joy had been missing for Audette for most of the past year, as the coronavirus threw her life into chaos almost from the moment it arrived in New Mexico on March 11, 2020. Since that day, Audette has gone through a divorce and changed jobs so she could help her three kids get through distance learning, and she also gave up playing with the band for six months.
“It’s been pretty tumultuous,” said Audette, who lives in Los Alamos.
Buds of normalcy have begun to spring up. But many say it's been a hard, hard year — one that has changed nearly everyone.
If there's been a common theme, it's been chaos, the virus’s calling card. State statistics show over 188,000 cases have been reported and 3,850 New Mexicans have died of COVID-19 over the past 12 months.
What the figures don't show is how the virus also stole a way of life.
Jobs and businesses succumbed to it. Hospitals were overrun with COVID-19 patients. Public spaces ebbed and flowed with traffic, depending on the health order. Face coverings made neighbors, friends, even family members appear expressionless.
Isolation became as real as ever, as colleagues, friends and families spent months away from each other. Stress and anxiety heightened, putting a strain on mental health services. Until recently, schools were empty as educators and students conducted remote learning with wildly varying degrees of success, to go along with divergent feelings about it.
And many New Mexicans were unprepared for the changes they’ve encountered.
“It has been challenging like nothing I’ve ever lived through in my life,” said Patrick Lambert, co-owner of Cowgirl BBQ, which reopened March 1 after a three-month hiatus.
Even though his restaurant closed twice during the pandemic, Lambert said he was most proud that every employee he kept through the ordeal returned to work.
If anything, the past year has been a test of New Mexicans’ resolve and resilience. On Thursday, to mark the one-year anniversary of COVID-19, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham acknowledged the pain New Mexico has experienced.
"We are processing the strains of grief, challenged by anxiety about the future, exhausted after months of uncertainty and upheaval,” Lujan Grisham said.
That upheaval certainly hit home for Audette. She said she notarized her divorce at a local bank the day before the state’s public health order forced it to close March 24, then lived with her ex-husband for several weeks before finding a home down the block.
Audette gave up her full-time job over the summer to work on a freelance basis because the latter was more conducive to her kids learning from home.
"It was a challenge for my attention span because I was getting distracted all the time,” Audette said. “It was really difficult to maintain a full-time schedule because it was all online. There were meetings and multiple clients and school all going on at the same time.”
Work and parenting from home forced her to give up playing with the band for six months. She finally returned a few weeks ago, saying the itch to play an instrument she’s enjoyed since she was 10 was strong.
She also pined for the days of picking up her kids after school, taking them to the park and chatting with fellow mothers.
“Everything just kinda got stood on its head,” Audette said. “You get a routine going, and then you have [to] find a different way of going about your business.”
Learning a new normal
Kevin Hauck’s new routine became spending time with his wife, Louanna, at their Española home. A retired teacher, Hauck had grown accustomed to his pre-pandemic habit of coaching football at St. Michael’s High School and girls basketball at Española Valley High School, as well as attending sporting events around the country.
Hauck said he became cautious about going anywhere outside his home once the pandemic hit, because he has diabetes. He didn’t participate in limited offseason athletic workouts at either school during the summer and fall, went to the mailbox only a few times a week and decided to not visit his 92-year-old aunt.
While he enjoyed the time he spent with his wife, Hauck said he missed the face time with his fellow coaches and players because that was his connection to the rest of the world.
“It’s been difficult,” Hauck said. “But you know what? At the end of the day, it is the world we live in, at least for now. I don’t know if we will ever get back to completely normal.”
Debbie Burns, meanwhile, is confident normal will return, and she thinks it could be around the corner. She sees the steadily growing number of visitors to the Railyard and the Santa Fe Farmers Market, of which she is general manager, as an encouraging sign that Santa Fe is coming back to life.
“The Railyard is starting to open up more — restaurants, a couple of breweries,” Burns said. “Sky Coffee and Bosque Brewing just opened up. I think this is the place to be in the future.”
Contrast that to a year ago, when she and her administrative team rushed to keep the market open for dozens of vendors. During the first few days of the pandemic, she said she was on the phone constantly with state and local leaders to determine if it could open and to ensure the market met COVID-19 guidelines.
Workers set up hand sanitizer stations, moved booths 6 feet apart and even opened the roll-up garage doors for ventilation.
Some produce vendors moved outdoors — something they normally did in April. Even as winter came, some remained outside despite the cold.
“I just knew that if I was going to keep the market open, I needed to make the COVID changes fast,” Burns said. “I got them all in place. I went through a walk-through, and they said we were leading in safety protocols out of all the businesses they visit and we could stay open.”
But the stress of keeping up with health guidelines and adjusting the marketplace to accommodate them took a toll on Burns. And COVID-19 restrictions forced her to cancel her Christmas vacation plans because most places weren’t open. So she found a stress reliever in yoga.
“I was doing my own retreat in my house,” Burns said. “It really changed my perspective, and it lowered my stress level.”
The emotional, physical toll of COVID-19
As time passed, mental health became a key issue. Lisa Lujan Harge said her counseling service in Las Vegas, N.M., has been busy throughout the pandemic. Her clients range from the homeless to the recently unemployed to parents who are struggling to balance work and family, especially with kids in remote learning.
One client gave out her Social Security number to someone who promised to expedite her federal stimulus check delivery.
“People have become kinda desperate,” Lujan Harge said. “Despite my encouragement that [the stimulus checks] are coming, it seems like people all around them are getting this extra money and they’re not.”
Lujan Harge said she’ll check in with as many as 12 clients in a day without a break, and she sometimes realizes she needs to conduct a mental inventory for herself. Her husband suggested she spread out her workload to give herself time to breathe.
What makes Lujan Harge's job all the more difficult is she hears others’ stories and wants to help in ways beside counseling, but can’t for ethical reasons.
“It’s that fine line of, ‘Do I pay for stuff? Do I buy stuff?’ ” Lujan Harge said. “And I can’t. Ethically, I can’t cross that line, but it goes to my head because you see people hungry and you see them without recourses. You’re like, ‘Is it going to kill me if I buy them a couple bags of groceries?’ ”
The Human Services Department reported 1,863,252 visits to behavioral health providers in 2020, 203,000 visits more than in 2019.
As much as the pandemic has taken a mental toll on residents, the physical toll remains its greatest cost. Lambert, co-owner of Cowgirl BBQ, said 30 percent of his staff, including himself, contracted the virus, and he has struggled with the guilt that they likely spread it to close friends and family members.
When the restaurant prepared for its reopening, Lambert created a social contract for himself and his employees to sign, asking everybody to be vigilant about following safety guidelines and allowing people into their personal and professional circles.
“When I was reading this document to our staff in our meeting to reopen, I just broke down and cried,” Lambert said.
A gradual return to normal?
That the restaurant has swung open its doors is a sign of progress in the state’s fight against the virus. Santa Fe County last week moved into the green level of the state’s color-coded restrictions. That allows restaurants to operate at 50 percent indoor and 75 percent outdoor capacity.
Progress also can be measured in vaccinations, which began in mid-December. As of Friday, the state Department of Health reported 457,497 New Mexicans had received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
Hauck said he received both doses, which makes him among the roughly 16 percent of residents who are fully vaccinated, according to the Health Department. He decided to return to coaching, although he wears two and sometimes three masks at St. Michael’s football practices.
The Horsemen were supposed to return to competition March 5, but their game at Raton was canceled when a St. Michale's player tested positive for the virus.
That underscored Hauck’s commitment to wearing masks even after the pandemic subsides. He said the days of cavalierly ignoring coughing kids in a crowded bus are gone.
“I don’t care if it’s years from now,” Hauck said. “You know, I don’t mind wearing a mask. It’s not uncomfortable.”
Lujan Harge escaped from her job for a trip to El Paso in late February to visit daughter Alianza Darley, who plays volleyball for the University of Texas-El Paso. She found it odd to watch her in person instead of from her laptop and even stranger that she was among about 100 fans in the stands.
“It was really spaced out,” Lujan Harge said. “It’s changed so much.”
Audette found comfort in returning to a familiar stage. She said her bandmates welcomed her with open arms, although they practiced in a socially distant manner. On March 7, the Partizani Brass Band played for about an hour at the southwest corner of the Plaza, and Audette said she felt energized by the performance.
“I went to a couple of rehearsals and we were just like, ‘Let’s do this!’ ” Audette said with a laugh.
She was in her worry-free zone — a place many New Mexicans have been seeking for a year. And one that still isn't easy to find.
