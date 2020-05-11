Not long after ending a 10-day city lockdown intended to slow the spread of COVID-19, Gallup’s leaders are proposing an ordinance that would require citizens to wear protective facial coverings in public, with few exceptions.
Gallup’s City Council will consider the measure during Tuesday’s meeting, City Manager Maryann Ustick said Monday.
The action comes as more people in McKinley County test positive for the novel coronavirus. As of Monday, the county reported 63 more people had tested positive, bringing its total to 1,585 — the most in any of the state’s 33 counties.
Native Americans in the state, including in the Gallup area, are bearing the brunt of the disease. The state’s Department of Health said Monday that Native Americans made up 50 percent of all the deaths tied to COVID-19.
Department spokesman David Morgan released a racial-ethnic breakdown of deaths tied to the virus early Monday afternoon. That chart said 100 of the 200 deaths in New Mexico were Native Americans. Another 60 deaths were classified as white and 33 were classified as Hispanic.
The remaining seven deaths were Asian, African American or of unknown racial or ethnic background.
Those figures were released before the Department of Health issued a news release later in the day with updated COVID-19 statistics — including eight new deaths, four from McKinley County.
The alarming numbers in the Gallup region led the city’s mayor, Louis Bonaguidi, to ask Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to take extreme measures to protect the city.
“The COVID-19 outbreak in the city of Gallup is a crisis of the highest order,” Bonaguidi said in late April.
Lujan Grisham authorized the lockdown through the Riot Control Act, which allows the governor to temporarily bar people from streets and highways and permits other broad emergency powers.
Ustick said for the most part the lockdown in Gallup went smoothly. She said the state provided the city of 22,000 with 3,000 protective masks, which state police and National Guard soldiers gave to people who were stopped at roadblocks around the city.
Ustick and Sen. Shannon Pinto, D-Gallup, said it’s too soon to say if the lockdown effectively played a role in stemming the spread of the virus.
“It’s hard to say if the restrictions helped,” said Pinto, a member of the Navajo Nation who lost a relative to the virus this past weekend. “If the numbers drop in McKinley and [nearby] San Juan County over the next five to 10 days, maybe it will be because of the shutdown of Gallup.”
She said if COVID-19 statistics for the region, much of which falls within the Navajo Nation, continue to climb, it means residents are not following safe practices such as maintaining social distancing, washing hands frequently and wearing masks.
Ustick said while the lockdown was “a very stringent emergency action,” it helped create “a mindset in the community that this is a reality, and we need to do something to address it.”
The potential for spread is the key factor behind the proposed ordinance requiring facial protection, Ustick said. She said though current state orders mandate employees in stores and other essential businesses and governmental agencies wear some sort of protective face gear, those orders do not extend to the public at large.
She said Gallup’s proposed ordinance “makes sense because a lot of human traffic takes place in stores and other public areas.”
If the council approves the measure Tuesday, it would go into effect Sunday, Ustick said. That gives city leaders time to post notices around town and provide some masks to businesses so they can in turn give customers at least one mask.
First-time offenders would get a warning, Ustick said. A second violation could lead to a misdemeanor charge and a fine ranging from $100 to $500, according to the ordinance.
In terms of potential future lockdowns for Gallup, Ustick said city leaders know they can’t “lock down a city indefinitely.”
She said over the next week or so, Gallup’s leaders will review COVID-19 test data as it becomes available to see if the lockdown was effective and then “reevaluate our plans.”
