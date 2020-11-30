When Maria Higuera went to get tested for COVID-19 at a state Department of Health office in Santa Fe on Nov. 18, she expected to receive her result before Thanksgiving.
She was still waiting Monday.
Higuera said she and her family were tested in preparation for a visit with her son in Utah last week. She thought there was ample time to receive their results before the trip.
"If I knew it would have taken 12 days, I wouldn't have done it," she said, adding she'd been tested three times before and never waited more than a few days for a result.
Higuera's story is a familiar one.
As COVID-19 has increasingly surged throughout New Mexico, people have waited in longer lines for testing and are now waiting several days or even a couple of weeks for a result.
The longer timeline is a case of "more," Department of Health spokeswoman Marisa Maez said.
More daily cases of COVID-19 means more testing, which means more strain on laboratories, Maez wrote in an email Monday. And this leads to a longer delays for results.
According to the most recent data from the Department of Health posted Friday, the state's seven-day average daily testing number is 12,651. That compares with closer to 5,000 tests per day earlier in the pandemic.
Maez cited a "tremendous influx of tests pouring into the state lab; roughly 3,000 per day. Meantime, other contracted labs both in and outside of New Mexico are equally as overwhelmed."
Another problem is a slower process of informing people of their results, she said: Test takers are opting out of a text message alert, due to what she characterized as "the public's mistrust in the process."
That forces workers at the department to call people directly.
That leads to another problem, Maez said: "When people do receive a call from a DOH 1-800 number, they aren’t picking up."
Maez said more people using the text alert system — and following online instructions on what to do if they test positive — would go a long way toward easing the backlog.
The time it takes to receive a result varies, however, at each testing site.
Mary Jo Metzger, the executive director of diagnostic services at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, said the hospital often can get a patient's result within a few days — sometimes sooner if a patient uses the hospital's online chart system.
She said Christus St. Vincent has a high-volume analyzer that operates seven days a week and can produce test results within 24 to 48 hours.
The hospital only conducts tests prescribed by a physician, which generally limits the number of daily tests to between 150 and 250.
Metzger said it isn't surprising that a high volume of testing is leading to a slowdown in some results. But, she said, the delay has unintended consequences.
"It relieves people's anxiety, the quicker it comes back," Metzger said. "Whether you're sick or not sick, it's a matter of them understanding if they have it, what do they need to do to quarantine? It relieves that anxiety and helps them get into the treatment system if they get sick."
In some cases, a delay in results means much more than frayed nerves. It can be economically costly.
Kimberly Maestas-Lucero said her husband, David Lucero, waited 11 days after he took a test at a Presbyterian Health Services site before receiving a letter informing him of a negative result.
He woke with a fever one morning, which prompted him to set up a Nov. 3 appointment for a COVID-19 test. He was told he would have the results in four or five days. Her husband felt better within a few days, Maestas-Lucero said, but could not return to work as a security equipment contractor until he received his result.
Lucero lost almost two weeks of income, a hardship for the couple. He is now trying to selling artwork he creates in his spare time to help offset the loss, his wife said.
"We were doing all right; we weren't worried," she said. "Now that he lost his two weeks, everything changed. Everything got ruined. We are trying to catch up, but it's a struggle."
