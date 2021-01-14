New Mexico legislators are still locked down in their respective corners, but that hasn't stopped them from jabbing at one another.
Democrat Brian Egolf, speaker of the state House of Representatives, promises that no more than 350 bills will be considered in his chamber. That would be a limit of five bills for each of the 70 House members.
Rep. Bill Rehm, R-Albuquerque, had introduced 10 bills as of Thursday.
One way or another, Rehm will lose this power struggle with Egolf.
Rehm is one of 25 Republicans in the House. Democrats have 45 members. They can slap down any Republican proposal by ignoring it.
Democrats have the political muscle to pass bills, but that's an even better reason for restraint.
Egolf's idea for limits is sensible based on a fundamental truth: No New Mexico lawmaker has five good ideas in a year.
If they did, Sen. Pete Campos, D-Las Vegas, in 2020 wouldn't have proposed as much as a $1.5 million annual tax credit for each of two horse tracks. They would have qualified if they made certain improvements to their grounds or their adjacent casinos. Bill analysts said Campos' proposal might have violated state tax policy.
And Rep. Jim Townsend, the minority leader from Artesia, wouldn't have joined with three other Republicans on a bill requiring the national motto "In God We Trust" to be displayed on all of New Mexico's public buildings and license plates.
Townsend's proposal was a copycat bill from Southern states. The cost to New Mexico taxpayers was never determined. That's because the legislative staff didn't bother analyzing a proposal that was on a fast track to the garbage can.
The bills by Campos and Townsend died, but not until they had wasted time and money.
Many senators and representatives are conditioned to introducing between 30 and 60 proposals in a 60-day session like the one that begins Tuesday.
They want to return to their district and brag about passing a bill. If they introduce enough proposals, maybe pitiless colleagues will soften and approve one of them.
Lost in this mad scramble is a danger that many of these laws will do nothing except take up a few pages in the code book. The worst of them might weaken the tax base, as with Campos' bill to provide credits to casinos.
There is another good reason to limit the number of bills that lawmakers can introduce.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, most people won't be able to attend this year's legislative session. They will have to follow the lawmaking from their computers — an uncertain way of tracking politicians. Microphones can be muted. Legislators might mumble at a key moment.
Instead of larding the agenda with bills, lawmakers ought to be their own best editors. This would mean introducing a small number of proposals that are thought through.
Legislators who like hearing the sound of their own voice will resist, even when they know their proposals have no chance.
The 10 bills filed by Rehm, a retired captain of the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department, are mostly crime bills.
He's making another run at revising a three strikes law that, he hopes, would lead to more mandatory life prison sentences for felons. It's a bill with no chance of passing. Other states have retreated from three strikes laws, which can fill prisons without making streets safer.
Because politics is a collision sport, it's natural that Republicans don't like Democrat Egolf's plan to limit each representative to five bills. He predicts the rule will be implemented Tuesday.
But Republicans will have easy avenues around the restriction. They can get a friendly senator to introduce their bill in the other chamber, which will have no limits on legislation.
There's another escape hatch. As speaker, Egolf doesn't introduce any bills. He can hand his allotment of five proposals to fellow Democrats. Other House members could do the same.
Still, Egolf should be able to reduce legislation. This would be a service in New Mexico, where part-time lawmakers in some 60-day sessions have been overwhelmed with more than 1,500 bills, resolutions and memorials.
It can be a dangerous system. The House of Representatives once approved a corporate tax cut in the final 17 minutes of a session. Legislators later discovered the financial losses from the tax breaks had been underestimated by $70 million.
Less can be more. Setting priorities and reducing the number of bills would leave more time for the important work.
For this to happen, lawmakers have to leave their egos in the cloak room. It's just as likely lame-duck President Donald Trump will admit Joe Biden whipped him in a fair fight.
