The $9.3 billion in federal stimulus aid that New Mexico received during the COVID-19 pandemic was a lifeline that helped cushion state and local governments from a massive drop in tax revenue, kept many businesses afloat and buoyed workers who lost their jobs, the Legislative Finance Committee found in a new report.
The analysis, released Tuesday by the New Mexico Republican Party, showed state agencies were allocated nearly $191.9 million in the 2020 fiscal year and another $2.1 billion in the current fiscal year for public schools, higher education, Medicaid, elderly services and efforts to combat the virus.
Local governments, tribes, small businesses, housing authorities and residents received almost $7 billion this year — money used to keep people employed, provide additional jobless benefits and preserve a wide range of services, the report says.
“These federal dollars have played an essential role in keeping New Mexico’s economy from facing a severe depression and in preventing the state budget from experiencing billion-dollar shortfalls,” said state Rep. Randy Crowder, R-Clovis, a member of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee who requested the report.
“These stimulus dollars have literally saved tens of thousands of jobs, kept our state’s health care delivery system afloat, and saved countless New Mexican lives," Crowder added in a statement issued by the state GOP.
A larger portion of funds were allocated during the state's 2021 fiscal year, which began in July. The bulk of the money came via the CARES Act.
"The stimulus worked," said Charles Sallee, deputy director of the Legislative Finance Committee. "It helped us to not fall off as deep of a cliff as we originally feared."
Stimulus funds add up to 9 percent of New Mexico's gross domestic product of $100 billion, Sallee added.
Small businesses received more than $2.2 billion in aid. Unemployed workers got various supplemental jobless benefits totaling more than $1.6 billion.
Roughly $714.2 million in coronavirus relief funds was dispensed to the hard-hit Navajo Nation, and $253 million was given to other tribes.
Public schools received $22.4 million last fiscal year and $129 million in the current one. Higher education also got a boost, receiving $28 million last fiscal year and $132.6 million this budget cycle.
Santa Fe Public Schools received $2.6 million in stimulus, but the state then cut its funding to the district by $1.2 million, leaving the district with a net of $1.4 million, Superintendent Veronica García said.
"That's been one of my major beefs," García said. "They [state officials] were in a tight financial situation. I understand that, but so are the school districts."
The city of Santa Fe received about $17.5 million that was much needed, said Kyra Ochoa, the city's community services director.
The city spent $5.1 million on indigent services such as helping families with rent, food, child care and utilities, she said.
"We're seeing people with a tremendous need," Ochoa said.
The remaining $12.4 million was used to cover police and fire services that increased during the pandemic and to pay for personal protective equipment for city employees and the public, Ochoa said.
State Sen. Mary Kay Papen, D-Las Cruces, said there was some disagreement between Republicans and Democrats about how the stimulus money should be spent in the recent special session, but there are always fiscal disputes between parties.
"Not everybody sings 'Kumbaya' and gets it done, but it does get done," Papen said. "I think it's really important that we're careful with the money, and I agree with the Republicans on that."
The stimulus money combined with the state's reserve funds has enabled New Mexico to get through the crisis so far, Papen said.
Sallee said the state faces a fair amount of financial uncertainty next year as the pandemic continues to affect the economy.
The $900 billion stimulus package that Congress approved but President Donald Trump balked at signing Tuesday doesn't contain direct aid for states. But it would help businesses and unemployed workers, and the individual stimulus checks would inject money into the local economies that would indirectly bump state revenues, Sallee said.
"We're still trying to tease out exactly what that looks like for state agency budgets and how long that funding will be available," Sallee said.
