New Mexico received about $9.3 billion in federal stimulus aid during the novel coronavirus pandemic — which helped cushion the state and local governments from a drop in tax revenue, kept businesses afloat and buoyed workers who lost their jobs — the Legislative Finance Committee found in a new report.
The analysis, released Tuesday by the New Mexico Republican Party, showed state agencies were allocated nearly $191.9 million in fiscal year 2020 and another $2.1 billion in the current fiscal year for public schools, higher education, Medicaid, elderly services and efforts to combat the virus.
Local governments, tribes, small businesses, housing authorities and residents received almost $7 billion this year — money used to keep people employed, provide additional jobless benefits and preserve a wide range of services, the report says.
“These federal dollars have played an essential role in keeping New Mexico’s economy from facing a severe depression and in preventing the state budget from experiencing billion-dollar shortfalls,” said state Rep. Randy Crowder, R-Clovis, a member of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee who requested the report.
“These stimulus dollars have literally saved tens of thousands of jobs, kept our state’s health care delivery system afloat, and saved countless New Mexican lives," Crowder added in a statement issued by the state GOP.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.