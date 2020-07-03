New Mexico added 257 cases to its COVID-19 count and reported eight deaths Friday as the state entered the July Fourth holiday weekend.
A Department of Health news release said Bernalillo County, the state's most populous, reported 55 cases, with 42 in McKinley County and 40 in Doña Ana.
There were seven cases reported in Santa Fe County.
In addition, 11 cases were reported among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility in Estancia.
The death toll in New Mexico stands at 511, including eight on Friday. Five victims were from McKinley County, the epicenter for the disease in the state. Other victims included a woman from Doña Ana County and a man from San Juan County. A man in his 50s who had been held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility in Southern New Mexico and had been hospitalized also died.
State officials said 130 people are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. The state also said 5,802 people have been reported as recovered.
