Three more Santa Fe County residents had died of COVID-19 complications as of Friday and 104 new cases were identified in the county, boosting its totals for the week to five deaths and 376 new cases.
According to the state Department of Health, the three people who died were a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s, all with underlying conditions. The county's coronavirus death toll is now 180.
Twenty-two other deaths were recorded statewide Friday, as well as 1,844 new cases total. The troubling numbers capped a week in which nearly 10,000 new cases were identified in New Mexico.
The counties with the highest numbers of new cases Friday were Bernalillo, with 488; San Juan, with 257; Doña Ana, 224; Sandoval, 124; Roosevelt, 66; McKinley, 59; Chaves and Valencia, 58 each; and Otero, 56.
The other newly reported deaths involved seven people in Bernalillo County; four in San Juan County; two each in Sandoval, Otero and Valencia counties; and one each in Chaves, Curry, Doña Ana, Taos and Torrance counties.
The startling statistics cover a week in which Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a Wednesday online briefing that the state's definition of “fully vaccinated” could change to cover only those who have had three COVID-19 shots, not two.
During that briefing, acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said the state's number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations Wednesday — 539 — was at its highest point since January 2020. The state eclipsed that number Thursday and Friday, with 599 and 548 hospitalizations, respectively.
According to the New York Times, Santa Fe County is averaging 62 new cases a day, a number that equals about 41 cases per 100,000 residents. Its per-100,000 ratio is lower than those in five of the seven counties that border it. Its ratio is higher than those in two other neighboring counties: Los Alamos and sparsely populated Mora.
New Mexico's total number of cases amid the pandemic rose Friday to 301,937, while its number of virus-related deaths reached 5,263.
New Mexico’s COVID-19 seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of the overall number who have been tested — was at 12.2 percent.
