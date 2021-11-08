New Mexico's COVID explosion continues unabated.
The state's three-day count for Saturday, Sunday and Monday marked little letup in new cases or deaths. The state reported 3,370 new cases and 11 more deaths, including a man in his 50s from Santa Fe who had been hospitalized.
Three counties — Bernalillo (774), Doña Ana (561) and San Juan (520) — accounted for more than half of the state's total over the weekend. But other counties, including Santa Fe, with 157, had significant case counts. Also worrisome were 38 cases at five different prisons in New Mexico.
Rio Arriba County reported 72 new cases and Los Alamos County 13.
Since the crisis began, 5,124 people have died from COVID-19, including 173 in Santa Fe County. Overall, the state has seen 286,086 COVID-19 cases.
The state Department of Health reported 425 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state.
The report also listed Casa Real Genesis in Santa Fe and The Legacy in Santa Fe as two long-term care facilities that have experienced at least one positive COVID-19 case among staff or residents in the past 28 days.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.